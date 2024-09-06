Travelodge is giving away free hotel stays to parents – and here's how to win

Travelodge is announcing six free stays for parents in celebration of their commitment during the six-week holiday.

The school holidays can be great fun – for parents and children alike – but also pretty stressful and tiring, at times. Whether you’re trying to sort childcare (kids cost an extra £1,000 a week in the holidays) or you’re thinking of myriad ways to keep the kids amused – as all children get bored during the break at one point or another – you might end up feeling as though you’d like a holiday yourself.

That’s where Travelodge comes in. The UK chain found that almost half of parents (49%) think they need a timeout to recover from the school holiday, while over 30% found it difficult to get any personal time during the holidays. This is why Travelodge coined National ‘Me Time’ Day today on September 4 to celebrate parents.

To mark the day, Travelodge is offering six free stays to celebrate six weeks of hard work. With one in five parents planning on booking a child-free break this week, and 32% of parents already setting aside money to spend on themselves, the news seems to have arrived at the right time - although the competition opened on September 4, parents still have until September 13 to enter.

Though almost one in five parents (19%) said they’re sad to see their kids back at school, 37% said they’re relieved.

Parenting influencer Carla Freeman has said of the campaign, “As a parent of course I love my kids but I know just how intense and exhausting the summer holidays can be. National ‘Me Time’ Day is a brilliant idea – it's a chance for us to take a break, and enjoy some much-needed time for ourselves.”

The head of the Better Get a Travelodge campaign, meanwhile, said: “Who says that parents can’t get a little bit of ‘me time’ after they’ve spent a long summer looking after the kids? We’ve declared 4th September National ‘Me Time’ Day to celebrate all the effort parents put into the summer holidays. We encourage parents to seize the moment and do something for themselves and for those planning a night away, Better get a Travelodge.”

If you’d like to be in with a chance of winning a Travelodge stay, simply head to the company’s social media channels. Check out the terms and conditions on the Travelodge website, too.

