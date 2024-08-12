New parents can save 10% with COOK for 12 months

Homemade frozen food company COOK is offering new parents a 10 per cent discount for 12 months, ideal to help you adjust to parenthood.

There’s so much to think about when you become a new parent. From weighing up the best bottle warmers to learning how to spot the signs of dehydration , and of course checking if your baby’s bed is safe , there’s sure to be a lot on your mind.

So, why not make life a little easier for yourself with COOK, which is offering new parents a 10 per cent discount for the first 12 months after you welcome your new arrival?



Family-owned COOK specialises in homemade frozen meals, and offers a range of new parent options – it has teamed up with the Positive Birth Company, too. Among the options are the New Mums Survival Box, the First Fortnight for New Parents, and the 7 Nights of Meals for New Parents.

You’ll find a range of dishes as part of the deal, from classics like Lasagne Al Forno, Chilli con Carne and Cottage Pie to Chicken Dijon, Prawn Karahi and Yellow Vegetable Curry. There’s something to suit all preferences.

It could be a great option if you’re struggling to find the time to cook with a new baby, and would make a great gift for any loved ones who may have a new arrival too.

