Use this special code to get a free kids' buffet at Pizza Hut until 8 September
This mega Pizza Hut deal is perfect for hungry kids, but it's not around for long
If you're feeling strapped for cash as the summer holidays near the end, then this kids eat free offer at Pizza Hut could be music to your ears.
Finding things to do with kids can be a challenge at the best of times, but when you're trying to keep them occupied for weeks on end, it can really eat into your family budget. To help make ends meet, fortunately there are loads of places where kids eat free this summer.
If you and your family are partial to pizza, then make sure you check out this budget friendly Pizza Hut offer that will give you something fun to do as a family without breaking the bank, while also giving you a bit of a break in the kitchen.
How to get the free kids' buffet at Pizza Hut
Available every day until 3pm, you can get a free kids' buffet at Pizza Hut (usually £7.99) when you spend £10 on other food. The buffet includes various pizza, pasta and salads so there are plenty of possible combinations to suit even the most fussy eaters.
Want to really supercharge your meal as a last hurrah before the new school year? For just £2 extra, you can level up the free kids' buffet to include a bottomless soft drink and unlimited ice cream.
To claim the offer, you must be dining in and ordering on your mobile - you can scan the QR code on the tables. When you get to the checkout, you need to enter the code SUMMERKEF. The offer ends on 8 September 2024, so there's still plenty of time to take advantage of the deal. You can only use this code once per order, and it can't be used in conjunction with any other offers or discounts. It's worth checking that the deal is on at your local restaurant as there are a few locations that are excluded: Hanover St, North Bridge, Leicester Square, Marble Arch, Piccadilly, Russell Square, Strand, Trafford Centre.
Want more ideas for activities to tackle before the end of the school holidays? Read this mum's Legoland Discovery Centre review, or try a trip to the new Legoland Woodland Village.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor - which means she writes about everything from this year's top toys and the newest toy releases, to discounts on days out and childcare costs. Sarah is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on the right toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
-
-
Bad breath in pregnancy? Common causes, and 10 dentist-approved tips to deal with it
Do you or someone you know always have bad breath? It affects 2.5 million of us on a daily basis - get top tips on how to get rid of bad breath and prevent it coming back here
By Lauren Clark Published
-
Parents of teens who have just taken their GCSEs urged to check child benefit status ahead of August deadline
With a child benefit deadline looming, some parents could see their payments reduced or stopped altogether - here's why
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Parents of teens who have just taken their GCSEs urged to check child benefit status ahead of August deadline
With a child benefit deadline looming, some parents could see their payments reduced or stopped altogether - here's why
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Parents should hold off buying this back to school staple 'as close to their first day as possible', says retailer
With parents turning their attention to kitting their kids out for the new school year, research suggestions which items should be left until the last minute
By Sarah Handley Published
-
7 ways to save on back to school essentials, as its revealed parents will spend £2.3 billion in 2024
We share ways you can get your child all the bits and bobs they need for the new school year, without breaking the bank
By Sarah Handley Published
-
What day is child benefit paid around the bank holiday? Everything parents need to know
Knowing which day child benefit is paid when it comes to the bank holiday can help families plan their budgets accordingly
By Sarah Handley Published
-
The shocking amount parents spend on exam result gifts, according to new research
84% of parents are preparing to drop serious cash to make good on exam gift promises
By Sarah Handley Published
-
8 places teens can get freebies for GCSE results day
Whether it's a celebration or commiseration, these are all the places teens can get a free treat on exam results day
By Sarah Handley Last updated
-
New parents can save 10% with COOK for 12 months
Make the first year of parenthood easier with this discount on homemade frozen food
By Adam England Published
-
Labelling kids’ school uniforms hacks could save parents £2,000 a year
Saving money on school uniforms might be a lot easier than you think
By Adam England Published