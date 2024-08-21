Use this special code to get a free kids' buffet at Pizza Hut until 8 September

If you're feeling strapped for cash as the summer holidays near the end, then this kids eat free offer at Pizza Hut could be music to your ears.

Finding things to do with kids can be a challenge at the best of times, but when you're trying to keep them occupied for weeks on end, it can really eat into your family budget. To help make ends meet, fortunately there are loads of places where kids eat free this summer.

If you and your family are partial to pizza, then make sure you check out this budget friendly Pizza Hut offer that will give you something fun to do as a family without breaking the bank, while also giving you a bit of a break in the kitchen.

How to get the free kids' buffet at Pizza Hut

Available every day until 3pm, you can get a free kids' buffet at Pizza Hut (usually £7.99) when you spend £10 on other food. The buffet includes various pizza, pasta and salads so there are plenty of possible combinations to suit even the most fussy eaters.

Want to really supercharge your meal as a last hurrah before the new school year? For just £2 extra, you can level up the free kids' buffet to include a bottomless soft drink and unlimited ice cream.

To claim the offer, you must be dining in and ordering on your mobile - you can scan the QR code on the tables. When you get to the checkout, you need to enter the code SUMMERKEF. The offer ends on 8 September 2024, so there's still plenty of time to take advantage of the deal. You can only use this code once per order, and it can't be used in conjunction with any other offers or discounts. It's worth checking that the deal is on at your local restaurant as there are a few locations that are excluded: Hanover St, North Bridge, Leicester Square, Marble Arch, Piccadilly, Russell Square, Strand, Trafford Centre.

