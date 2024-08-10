The National Trust launches new Explorer Pass with unlimited access for families
With this family pass, you can get unlimited access to National Trust places for up to 14 days
The National Trust has announced a new Explorer Pass to give you unlimited entry to its places for up to 14 days – and you can bring the kids.
It's an expensive time of year with many parents looking or ways to save money in the school holidays. Finding things to do with the kids that don’t cost the earth can be tricky. But the National Trust has shared a great money-saving offer for families.
The National Trust’s new Explorer Pass gives you unlimited entry to most of the places it looks after for four, eight, or 14 days, and includes both places in the countryside and on the coast. Prices start from just £44 for a four-day pass for a family with one adult and children (or grandchildren under 18), and they go up to £121 for a 14-day pass for a family with two adults and children (or grandchildren under 18.
Once you’re in, you can try plenty of free events and activities with the National Trust’s Summer of Play, across 186 places in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. There’s no need to pre-book, and under 5s are free. The activities are included with standard admission, and are free for members and for guests of National Trust holidays.
From cricket to arts and crafts workshops to den-building and mazes, the kids (and the adults!) are all sure to be spoilt for choice.
Carl Greenman, the National Trust's National Programming and Production Manager said “National Trust houses and gardens have inspired people for centuries and it’s in that same spirit that we’re throwing open the doors and inviting families to have fun at Trust places this summer and let their imaginations run wild.
To purchase the Explorer Pass and find out more information, simply head to the National Trust’s website.
After more great things to do over the holidays? Check out how to save up to £18 on cinema tickets and where children can get free food this summer. Meanwhile, you can get 50% off kids tickets at Merlin attractions, including Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE, and the London Eye.
Adam is an experienced writer who regularly covers the royal family and celebrity news for the likes of Goodto, The List, The Metro, and Entertainment Daily. However, you can also find Adam covering relationships, mental health, pet care, and contributing to titles such as Creative Bloq.
- Sarah HandleyConsumer Writer & Money Editor, GoodtoKnow
