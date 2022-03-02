Which Sainsbury’s cafés are closing in 2022 and which are staying open?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Which Sainsbury’s cafés are closing is the question on many people’s minds with 200 in-store cafés and hot food counters set for closure in 2022.

As the second-largest supermarket chain in the UK, Sainsbury’s is many Brits’ go-to when it comes to picking up must-have groceries or even enjoying a slice of cake or two in one of the Sainsbury’s in-store cafés. Now depending on where you live this could be all set to change as Sainsbury’s is understood to be preparing for major closures next month.

According to The Guardian, the supermarket giant will close 200 in-store cafés and 34 hot food counters in a move that reportedly puts 2,000 jobs at risk. Though these Sainsbury’s café closures will likely come as a shock to many customers and staff members, the supermarket chain is not the first to make big changes. Last year multiple M&S stores closed in 2021 and there will also be many Wilkos stores closing in 2022.

But when it comes to loyal Sainsbury’s café customers, the main question remains which in-store cafes will be closing throughout the year.

Which Sainsbury’s cafés are closing?

This is the full list of Sainsbury’s in-store cafés that are closing so far:

Weymouth

Poole (Alder Park)

Ferndown, Ringwood Rd

Middlesbrough

Bishop Auckland

Sedgefield, Stockton-on-Tees

Silksworth Lane, Sunderland

Riverside Road, Sunderland

The Galleries Washington Centre

Gateshead

Bradford

Ipswich

Hadleigh Road

Sudbury Haverhill

Warrington

New Cross Gate

Huntingdon

White Rose Centre (Leeds)

Which Sainsbury’s cafés are staying open?

This is the full list of Sainsbury’s cafés staying open in 2022 so far:

Fosse Park

Truro

Rustington New

Scarborough

Marsh Mills

Waterlooville

Penzance

Springfield

Godalming

Bognor Regis

Kings Lynn Hardwick

Thanet Westwood Cross

Lincoln

Ely

Warren Heath

Durham

Monks Cross

Emerson Grn

Castle Point

Bamber Bridge

Longwater Lane

Hazel Grove

Weedon Rd

Morecambe

Leicester North

Nantwich

Pepper Hill

Chichester

Hereford

Bury St. Edmunds

Larkfield

Cheadle

Cannock

Rugby

Hedge End

Harrogate

Sedlescombe Rd

Pinhoe Road

Barnstaple

Hempstead Valley

Bridge Mead

Wakefield – Marsh Way

Swadlincote

Torquay

Talbot Heath

Isle Of Wight

Darlington

Harlow

Leek

Dewsbury

Marshall Lake

Whitchurch

Macclesfield

Winterstoke Rd

Preston

Didcot

Christchurch

Denton

Stroud

Keighley

Archer Road

Stanway

Pontypridd

Rhyl

Newport

Wrexham

Pontllanfraith

Why are Sainsbury’s cafés closing in 2022?

When it comes to why Sainsbury’s cafés are closing in 2022, it seems that affordability, efficiency and cost-effectiveness could be critical factors. Speaking out about the Sainsbury’s café closures, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Roberts described the plans as a “difficult decision” as he stressed how the supermarket chain would support staff members in “any way [they] can”.

“We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler,” he stated.

“As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafés next month. We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.”

Reflecting on how this is likely very “unsettling” for their colleagues, he then went on to suggest that affordability is key for the supermarket.

“Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices,” he added.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that 34 of it’s “less popular” hot food counters would also close and that the supermarket chain would also apparently be restructuring bakeries in 54 stores.

Reports have also suggested that within the next twelve months, the Sainsbury’s cafés in 30 stores would go on to be replaced by food halls run by Boparan Restaurant Group whilst the number of Starbucks cafés would supposedly increase to 60.