Which Sainsbury’s cafés are closing in 2022 and which are staying open?

Which Sainsbury’s cafés are closing is the question on many people’s minds with 200 in-store cafés and hot food counters set for closure in 2022.
As the second-largest supermarket chain in the UK, Sainsbury’s is many Brits’ go-to when it comes to picking up must-have groceries or even enjoying a slice of cake or two in one of the Sainsbury’s in-store cafés. Now depending on where you live this could be all set to change as Sainsbury’s is understood to be preparing for major closures next month.
According to The Guardian, the supermarket giant will close 200 in-store cafés and 34 hot food counters in a move that reportedly puts 2,000 jobs at risk. Though these Sainsbury’s café closures will likely come as a shock to many customers and staff members, the supermarket chain is not the first to make big changes. Last year multiple M&S stores closed in 2021 and there will also be many Wilkos stores closing in 2022.
But when it comes to loyal Sainsbury’s café customers, the main question remains which in-store cafes will be closing throughout the year.
Which Sainsbury’s cafés are closing?
This is the full list of Sainsbury’s in-store cafés that are closing so far:
- Weymouth
- Poole (Alder Park)
- Ferndown, Ringwood Rd
- Middlesbrough
- Bishop Auckland
- Sedgefield, Stockton-on-Tees
- Silksworth Lane, Sunderland
- Riverside Road, Sunderland
- The Galleries Washington Centre
- Gateshead
- Bradford
- Ipswich
- Hadleigh Road
- Sudbury Haverhill
- Warrington
- New Cross Gate
- Huntingdon
- White Rose Centre (Leeds)
Which Sainsbury’s cafés are staying open?
This is the full list of Sainsbury’s cafés staying open in 2022 so far:
- Fosse Park
- Truro
- Rustington New
- Scarborough
- Marsh Mills
- Waterlooville
- Penzance
- Springfield
- Godalming
- Bognor Regis
- Kings Lynn Hardwick
- Thanet Westwood Cross
- Lincoln
- Ely
- Warren Heath
- Durham
- Monks Cross
- Emerson Grn
- Castle Point
- Bamber Bridge
- Longwater Lane
- Hazel Grove
- Weedon Rd
- Morecambe
- Leicester North
- Nantwich
- Pepper Hill
- Chichester
- Hereford
- Bury St. Edmunds
- Larkfield
- Cheadle
- Cannock
- Rugby
- Hedge End
- Harrogate
- Sedlescombe Rd
- Pinhoe Road
- Barnstaple
- Hempstead Valley
- Bridge Mead
- Wakefield – Marsh Way
- Swadlincote
- Torquay
- Talbot Heath
- Isle Of Wight
- Darlington
- Harlow
- Leek
- Dewsbury
- Marshall Lake
- Whitchurch
- Macclesfield
- Winterstoke Rd
- Preston
- Didcot
- Christchurch
- Denton
- Stroud
- Keighley
- Archer Road
- Stanway
- Pontypridd
- Rhyl
- Newport
- Wrexham
- Pontllanfraith
Why are Sainsbury’s cafés closing in 2022?
When it comes to why Sainsbury’s cafés are closing in 2022, it seems that affordability, efficiency and cost-effectiveness could be critical factors. Speaking out about the Sainsbury’s café closures, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Roberts described the plans as a “difficult decision” as he stressed how the supermarket chain would support staff members in “any way [they] can”.
“We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler,” he stated.
“As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafés next month. We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.”
Reflecting on how this is likely very “unsettling” for their colleagues, he then went on to suggest that affordability is key for the supermarket.
“Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices,” he added.
Meanwhile, it’s been reported that 34 of it’s “less popular” hot food counters would also close and that the supermarket chain would also apparently be restructuring bakeries in 54 stores.
Reports have also suggested that within the next twelve months, the Sainsbury’s cafés in 30 stores would go on to be replaced by food halls run by Boparan Restaurant Group whilst the number of Starbucks cafés would supposedly increase to 60.