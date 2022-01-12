We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wilkos has confirmed that it’s closing 15 of its stores in 2022—but which Wilko stores are closing and is your local on the list to be scrapped?

In another blow for the high street, 85-year-old everyday essentials retailer, Wilko, is set to be dramatically cut from towns and cities across the UK, and it comes after M&S announced plans to close 30 of its stores last year.

Meanwhile, TSB confirmed it too was closing 70 branches in 2021 as a result of people using banks less.

Wilko said the closures would not affect its new openings or stores relocation programme.

The firm’s chief executive, Jerome Saint-Marc, explained, “As a business we’re evolving and this includes working with landlords for more favourable terms, as well as looking at locations and store formats.

“We’ll continue to pull together to make our business better to secure the future of over 16,000 team members.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to support our affected team members who will be offered any available positions in nearby stores.

“We apologise to those communities where stores are closing.”

Which Wilko stores are closing?

Wilko currently has 414 stores in the UK but it’s been confirmed the following locations are closing:

Bournemouth

Stockton

The Fort

Shipley

Scunthorpe

Narborough Road

Grantham

Redditch

Rotherham

Skegness

Sutton Coldfield

Edmonton Green

Llanelli

Merthyr Tydfil

Cleethorpes