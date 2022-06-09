Why are the trains on strike? This week's rail disruptions explained

Commuters and holidaymakers across the UK are wondering why the trains are on strike after reports of long transport disruptions set to hit the region's rail networks.

If rising fuel prices (opens in new tab), the increasing cost of living (opens in new tab) and flight cancellations (opens in new tab) wasn't causing enough stress add to it the upcoming rail strike that is set to throw the regions train network into chaos.

Millions of commuters and those looking to go away on holiday are expected to face severe disruptions during a series of rail strikes and it comes following a small London tube strike (opens in new tab) this week that saw most stations in zone one closed as RMT oppose TFL plans to reduce station staff by around 600 as part of cost-cutting plans.

Why are the trains on strike?

The trains are set to go on strike over possible job cuts at Transport for London and national rail network. The rail companies are under immense pressure to find £1bn-£2bn in annual savings, but with passenger numbers still down following the countrywide lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, firms are struggling to get customers back on trains to match the pre-Covid passenger levels.

There have been no threat of compulsory redundancies by either Network Rail or train operators but RMT said that in talks since the ballot for strike action that rail companies had given NO guarantees against redundancies - and many were yet to offer pay rises to workers - many of whom had their wages frozen in the pandemic.

What day is the rail strike?

The rail strikes are planned to take place across three days - 21, 23 and 25th of June. A ballot of 40,000 members last month resulted in staff at Network Rail and those working at 13 other train operators voting for full-scale industrial action.

A further tube strike will take place in London on 21st June. These dates have been chosen as they are said to cover the busiest days of the week for rail since the Coronavirus pandemic.

Among the events expected to be affected are two byelections, Glastonbury Festival, the British athletics championships in Manchester plus Elton John and Rolling Stones concerts in Hyde Park.

"Working people deserve a pay rise...The British working classes should not have to beg to address the cost-of-living crisis that faces us."This is not a race-to-the-bottom, British workers need to stand together and assert their right for a fair wage.

The RMT’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, said the union remained open to meaningful negotiations with the industry and ministers, but added: “Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously.

“We have a cost of living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when [RPI] inflation is at 11.1% and rising. Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system.

“Rail companies are making at least £500m a year in profits, while fat cat rail bosses have been paid millions during the Covid-19 pandemic. This unfairness is fuelling our members’ anger and their determination to win a fair settlement.”

The planned strike could cause some delays to freight - with possible disruption to supplies of biomass and coal to power stations such as Drax.

Is Thameslink striking?

Thameslink is not striking but it has confirmed that it expects its services to be "significantly reduced" during the Network Rail and other train operators strike on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23rd and Saturday 25th of June.

A statement from Thameslink added, "We will now work closely with the wider rail industry to determine how this will affect us. We expect our services to be significantly reduced during this period."