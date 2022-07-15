When is the next train strike? July and August 2022 dates

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Widespread train strikes during July and August are set to cause travel disruption across the UK.

With London tube strikes (opens in new tab), flight cancellations (opens in new tab) and now more industrial action from train operators, it looks like the summer of travel chaos in the UK is set to continue. Four new strike days have been announced, resulting in many commuters and holiday makers having to rethink their plans, or even work out how to refund their tickets (opens in new tab).

Union leaders have made the announcement of further strikes after rejecting a new pay offer from Network Rail, and this time it's not just the members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), but the union that represents train drivers, Aslef, is also involved. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming train strikes.

When is the next train strike?

The next train strike is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 27 July, 2022, and will see members of the RMT at train companies and Network Rail walk out for 24 hours. The strike is part of an ongoing dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Following this, there will be three more days of strikes on July 30, August 18 and August 20. Although the walk-out on 30 July has been organised by a different union, Aslef - which represents train drivers - this strike is also over pay.

The four days of strikes come less than a month after thousands of train operators and Network Rail workers walked out, bringing disruption to 80% of the UK's rail services and marking Britain's largest strike in 30 years. Workers across London tube services also walked out for one day in June.

The union's are in dispute with both government and rail companies, arguing that the rising cost of living means its members have taken an effective pay cut, as well as fury over plans by Network Rail to cut 2,500 maintenance jobs, as the company tries to save £2bn over the next two years.

Network Rail's latest pay offer is worth more than 5%, but it depends on workers accepting 'modernising reforms'. The RMT rejected the offer, describing it as 'paltry', with general secretary Mick Lynch saying "The rail industry and the government need to understand that this dispute will not simply vanish. They need to get serious about providing an offer on pay which helps deal with the cost-of-living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work."

Train strike: 27 July

The first of the four walk-outs will take place over one day on Wednesday 27 July.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines has said the strikes "have clearly been designed to disrupt spectators heading to the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on 28 July, an event of huge national significance."

He added: "We urge the RMT to call this action off, get back round the table with us and show some willingness to compromise."

The strike is expected to include 40,000 workers - roughly 20,000 from Network Rail, including signalling and track maintenance workers, and the remainder from 14 train operating companies

Train strike: 30 July

Another strike is scheduled to happen in July on Saturday 30, in which 5,500 staff will walk out after talks broke down over pay. Unlike the previous strikes, this walk-out is in connection with the union Aslef, which represents train drivers.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said "We don’t want to go on strike – strikes are the result of a failure of negotiation – and this union, since I was elected GS in 2011, has only ever been on strike, until this year, for a handful of days."

He added: "We’ve been forced into this position by the train companies, driven by the Tory government. The drivers at the companies where we are striking have had a real terms pay cut over the last three years – since April 2019. And these companies are offering us nothing, saying their hands have been tied by the government."

Train strike: 18 August

There are two days of strikes scheduled for August, with the first taking place on Thursday 18. RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operators will strike over the two days, with around 40,000 workers expected to walk out.

Mick Lynch told the BBC's Today programme that union representatives had 'made some progress' with Network Rail around job security, but that the wages offered were 'not good enough'.

Train strike: 20 August

The final strike day that has been scheduled is due to take place on Saturday 20 August, and will involve the same train companies as the strike day taking place two days before.

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, said "By announcing even more strike dates, the RMT has dropped any pretence that this is about reaching a deal. It’s clear the best interests of passengers and our staff are taking second place to the union’s bosses’ political campaign."

However, there is a possibility that the strikes scheduled for August will not go ahead, if the dispute is resolved before then.

Which train companies are going on strike?

Network Rail

Avanti West Coast

c2c

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

LNER

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express

West Midlands Trains

The Aslef strike on July 30 will involve only the following eight operators:

Chiltern

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

Hull Trains

LNER

London Overground

Southeastern

West Midlands

Will the rail strike affect the tubes?

At the moment, there are no strikes expected on the tubes. However, on June 24, London Underground workers renewed the strike mandate, meaning that they have the right to strike over the next few months.

Any further tube strikes will be decided by their National Executive Committee in due course.

