Why is there a Sriracha shortage? Here's what we know

Shoppers all over the US are wondering why there is a Sriracha shortage.

Over the past few months, extreme weather, pandemic supply chain probelms, the cost of living crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have all taken their toll on food production, resulting in fruit and veg shortages (opens in new tab) - especially a shortage of tomatoes (opens in new tab) - and an egg shortage (opens in new tab) too.

Sriracha has been in short supply since summer 2022, and while production briefly resumed in the fall, the popular hot sauce is now missing from shelves once again. Here's what we know about the Sriracha shortage - including some delicious alternatives to try...

Why is there a Sriracha shortage?

The Sriracha shortage was caused by extreme weather and drought in Mexico last summer. Huy Fong Foods Inc., producer of Sriracha hot sauce, said they were experiencing a shortage of the red jalapeño peppers used to make the condiment.

The company first suspended production of Sriracha in April 2022, when it published a letter reading: "Currently, due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers, we now face a more severe shortage of chili. Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products." Production resumed in September 2022, but with supply still limited the Sriracha shortage is ongoing.

How long will the Sriracha shortage last?

It is not known how long the Sriracha shortage will last. Though production resumed in the fall, Huy Fong Foods has warned it is now experiencing an "unprecedented inventory shortage" and it doesn't know when it will end.

The company said in a statement: "Although some production did resume this past fall season, we continue to have a limited supply that continues to affect our production. At this time, we have no estimations of when supply will increase."

With limited supplies, some retailers are rationing how many bottles shoppers can buy.

Is Sriracha being discontinued?

No, Sriracha is not being discontinued. The reason for the shortage is to do with the supply issues, not because Huy Fong Foods has decided to stop making the hot sauce.

Though the company has offered "no estimations of when supply will increase," and do not know which outlets have the product in stock, they have said they are "working on trying to avoid future shortages."

Where to buy Sriracha

Depending on your location, you may be able to buy Sriracha at your local grocery store or online, if it is in stock.

Here you can check Walmart (opens in new tab), Target (opens in new tab), Kroger (opens in new tab) and Umami Cart (opens in new tab) to see if they have any of the hot sauce available. You may also be able to find bottles of Sriracha on Amazon (opens in new tab), but be aware that there are several sellers price-gouging the product.

Alternatives to Sriracha

