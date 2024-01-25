Fisher-Price is selling a ‘Stanley Cup’ dupe toy for babies, and it’s going to seriously upgrade their tea-party play and it’s proven to ‘encourage alphabet’

While the toy is not officially associated with the viral drink cup brand Stanley 1913, it has been inspired by the 'must-have' gadget. It's not a drinking vessel, but it features fun lights, music and learning for little pretenders.

It wasn't long since everyone wanted to get their hands on Pop-It toy fidget spinners, and now parents will be all too familiar with Stanley Cups - the one item on your child's Christmas list that was tricky to hide because of its XXL size - 89.54 cm (35 inches) and weighing in at a hefty 37 lbs (17kg).

As many mums and dads try to get their heads around its popularity that has led to it selling more than 10 million Quenchers, with demand not waning any time soon. There are some positives to its use, other than to get kids drinking more water - it can keep ice frozen for 30 hours, and it can keep your hot drinks hot too, perfect if you've brewed before a power cut.

And with the rise in popularity of the mini-me trend, from clothes and shoes to accessories, it comes as no surprise that Fisher-Price has released its own toy version of the viral drinking cup – and parents cannot get hold of it fast enough.

The Mattel company unveiled the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Wake Up & Learn Coffee Mug has sold out on Amazon but is priced at £12.99 and is available on pre-order from Unicorn & Punkboi.

Fisher-Price Wake Up & Learn Coffee Mug pre-order £12.99 at Unicorn & Punkboi Your baby can start playtime with a fresh brew of their own with the Laugh & Learn Wake Up & Learn Coffee Mug from Fisher-Price. Featuring colourful lights, 20+ songs and phrases, and fun hands-on activities to explore, this interactive learning toy styled like a to-go beverage cup is filled to the brim with engaging play for babies and toddlers. It's also suitable for babies aged six months to three-years-old.

With two buttons for lights and more than 20 songs, sounds and learning phrases that introduce the alphabet, counting and colours, it's bound to keep kids interested. There's also a flip lid that reveals mocha-coloured rattle beads on one side and a cute matcha latte swirl on the other. It's perfect for hands-on play – just shake for fun rattle sounds or bat the clackers on the handle. The toy has been said to help strengthen fine motor skills and encourage imaginative play for babies and toddlers.

Parents who've managed to snap up a toy have shared their reviews on Amazon – one parent wrote, "My little loves her cup! When I ask her to get her cup she always brings this one. It's fun songs ABC which has actually encouraged her alphabet. We love it."

Another parent said, "The cutest mini “Stanley” cup! We were running errands yesterday and several moms asked where I got it from. Not only is it cute but it entertains my 10-month-old. She loves the songs and teething rings. My little girl has her own cup just like mommy!"

A third parent added, "This is a great toy for babies. My husband is addicted to coffee so he wanted our 8-month-old granddaughter to have a coffee mug….we were well pleased!"

