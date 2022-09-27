20 of the best toys for 1 year olds in 2022

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Choosing the best toys for 1 year olds can be tricky. What does a 1 year old even need, and how can they develop their skills through play?

Around the age of 1, children are gaining more mobility and usually start to learn how to pick up small objects between their thumb and index finger. This is known as the ‘pincer grip’. This new skill will make it possible for children to start doing activities like scribbling or playing with blocks.

Many children will be mobile by their first birthday. Whether they are bottom shuffling, crawling or walking, kids will be keen to explore more of the world around them as they are growing up fast. This means they will be less likely to want to spend lots of tummy time on a play mat. They will likely prefer toys that will help support them as they try to stand up or even move around, such as the best baby walkers.

Don't be too worried about buying specifically educational toys for children (opens in new tab) as young as 1. 'All toys can help a child's development,' says child psychologist Dr. Amanda Gummer (opens in new tab). 'The important thing is to provide children with a range of playthings and allow them to play freely with different toys. This helps with things like decision-making skills, self-awareness, emotional wellbeing, and creativity.

1. Kid Active My First Caterpillar Tunnel

Age suitability: 3 months - 5 years Batteries required: none

The best toy for a 1 year old helps to develop their skills. And this tunnel is great for crawling through, which can enhance the physical activity they are gaining. The crawling movement helps them control their arms and legs. We love it as it easily closes together to save space when not in use or to take to play-dates/grandparents house.

2. Magformers stick-O 10-piece basic set

Age Suitability: 18 months + | Batteries required: None

It really is a great open-ended toy. With only 10 pieces it's surprising how many different ways there are to play with this. The brightly coloured chunky magnetic sticks, balls and other solid ‘sticky’ shapes are so easy to hold. And, this selection of shapes really encourages fun construction play.

"I noticed that, when I left my three-year-old to play with this on his own, his imagination really took off. It was a rocket, a caterpillar, a car. It was incredible to watch! Though it took me sitting on my hands to stop me helping him to play with it 'properly'. - Mum-of-two, Dionne J.

3. Oskar & Catie Personalised Noah's Ark

Age Suitability: 1 year + | Batteries required: None

This colourful Oskar & Catie Personalised Noah's Ark wooden toy (opens in new tab) comes in 2 different sizes and makes for a great gift. It is beautifully finished with a personalisation and 7 pairs of animals. This toy will introduce kids to a range of various species and engage them in imaginative play.

This ark toy has a range of entertaining elements - from the steps up to the ark, to the drawbridge that opens to reveal the animals. Playing with the animal is great for developing those fine motor skills. GoodtoKnow mums who have bought this as a gift have told us that they love the personalised touch. 'I love the colourful wooden finish to this toy,' says Gemma, mum to Oliver and Sienna. 'I think it's great value and makes a really good present for a 1 year old who is developing their play skills.'

4. Little Bird Told Me Scottie Dog Push Along

Age Suitability: 1 year + | Batteries required: None

This dog walker toy is great quality and can be used as a ride-on or push-along walker. It's a fluffy and loveable addition to any child’s toy collection. The walker will help little ones practice their balance and coordination. It's great for concentration and a firm favourite in our best toys for 1 year olds in 2021 round up.

'My child can spend ages going round and round our open-plan kitchen with this walker,' says Jenny, mum to Logan and Becky. 'The wheels are very smooth and it works well on both carpet and wooden floor.'

5. Tidlo Wooden Activity Walker

Age Suitability: 1 year + | Batteries required: None

A durable walker such as the Tidlo Wooden Activity Walker features plenty of activities to keep toddlers entertained. It is ideal for helping 1 year olds take their first steps. With a spinning cage rattle, mini abacus, spinning mirror and matching blocks there’s plenty to stimulate young minds, which is why we've included it in our best toys for 1 year olds in 2021 round up.

'I like the fact that this is made from wood and makes a change from some of the bright plastic designs you can buy,' says Gemma, mum to Oliver and Sienna. 'I've decided to keep hold of it as it makes a lovely keepsake.'

6. Hape Baby Einstein Magic Touch Drums

Age suitability: 12 months + | Batteries required: None A wonderful way to channel their inner Ringo Star, the Hape Baby Einstein Magic Touch Drum will nurture a child’s sense of rhythm from an early age. The drum comes with four colourful icons including a frog, bird, tiger and octopus to make it enticing to touch. As your child prods and taps the top, the toy plays realistic drum sounds.

The Magic Touch Drum features two modes including melody and drum. This means kids can switch between playing classic songs and drumming up their own beat. Beautifully made from wood, with a plastic trim where the on-off switch is, the top of the drums are smooth and tactile and enticing enough for a curious 1 year old to get lost in music.

7. My First Activity Pull Along Train Wooden Toy

John Lewis My First Activity Pull Along Train Wooden Toy

Age Suitability: 12 months + | Batteries required: None

Beautifully finishes, the My First Activity Pull Along Train wooden toy is a staple first toy for any little 1 year old boy and girl. It's also a toy you can treasure for them as they grow up.

The animal characters on this train and building blocks are designed to develop the pincer grip. Kids can have lots of practise taking the blocks on and off the train. It is designed to encourage learning and counting and keep little ones active as they pull the string along. Kids will enjoy taking the animals on tour from room to room. This train is FSC-certified, which makes it a sustainable choice too.

8. SMARTMAX SMX230 Construction Toy

Age Suitability: 1 year + | Batteries required: None

My First Totem has picked up multiple awards for innovation and being a great toy for stimulating young minds, which is why it has made it onto our list of best toys for 1 year olds in 2021. The set features 8 colourful magnetic building blocks, with different sounds, styles and textures. Little ones can combine the sensory blocks to build the coolest totem; or follow one of the 24 fun challenges.

Once they get a little older, you can upgrade onto the Smartmax Megaball Run. It comes with 71 pieces that includes tubes and X-shaped bars with 4 magnetic ends. This makes it a little more challenging.

9. mzimoon Kids Piano Mat

Age Suitability: 18 months + | Batteries required: Yes

Great for encouraging children’s creativity and musical expression, this musical mat comes with eight different piano 'keys'. Each one makes the sound of a different instrument. Easy to use like a retro dance mat, children will love jumping around and experimenting with sounds.

'I love the fact that this toy encourages kids to get moving and burn some energy,' says Susan, mum to Charlotte and Emilie. 'It's large enough for adults to have a go too.'

10. Djeco - Topanifarm

Djeco - Topanifarm

Age Suitability: 18 months + | Batteries required: None

This little farm-themed set may look simple, but it's a great way to get little kids practising their construction skills and for improving hand-eye coordination. With 5 cute animals in the set, it's a great way to get kids to learn about the names of different animals and their homes.

Kids can nest the boxes together or stack them too. It's colourful in design too, which will help kids with their colour recognition too. There are six animals in the set including a rabbit, dog, cat, pig, cockerel and cow, and each animal has its own vibrant colour finish. This bold design makes them very enticing to play.

11. Mega Bloks DCH55 Big Building Bag

Age Suitability: 12 months + | Batteries required: None

This set contains 80 multi-coloured building blocks with shapes that are perfect for little hands. It's designed to encourage hands-on play for early childhood development. And, they can be combined with other Mega Bloks sets too and kids can build towers as tall as they like. This toy has made it onto our list for best toys for 1 year olds in 2021 as it's such a popular choice.

The colourful finishes makes the set that much more enticing as kids can build and knock down their constructions to their hearts content. 'We've had so many hours of play out of Mega Bloks set,' says Emily, mum to Bethany and William. 'Much like Duplo in that fact that the blocks are great for little hands of under-5s, it gave my kids endless opportunity to get creative in their play.'

12. Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Puppy