Why I won’t be giving the new Stanley cup to my tween daughter: an honest review of its durability and design

The Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 1.2L - the viral tumbler every tween wants - landed on our Shopping Editor's desk this week but she won't be letting her daughter anywhere near it. Here's why...

Look, I’ve never been ‘a Stanley girl,’ as my trendy colleague puts it. When everyone started hauling around these massive water tumblers, I just didn’t get the hype. A cup’s a cup, right? What was all the fuss about Stanley cups?

So, when my tween daughter casually mentioned that she'd like a Stanley cup for her 11th birthday—because all her classmates have them and it's the latest tween craze along with saying Skibidi, apparently—I wasn’t exactly thrilled. Spend £45 on an overhyped water bottle? Yeah, no chance.

Then, almost as though my daughter manifested it, an email landed in my inbox offering me the new Stanley Quencher cup to review in the very latest must-have colour. Out of pure curiosity (ok, and maybe with half a mind to gift it to my daughter...), I decided to put it to the test. This is my honest review of the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler in the dreamy new Pink Parade colourway and my verdict is simple. Sign me up to be a card-carrying Stanley girl because I would run through fire to save this thing.

But as for my daughter getting her mitts on my new Stanley cup? Sorry, kid—this Stanley’s all mine.

A post shared by Stanley 1913 (@stanley_europe) A photo posted by on

Let me start with the colour. It’s not just pink—it's a hot, sassy, take-no-prisoners pink in a sleek powder-coat finish with a bubblegum-pink handle and classy gold detailing. This Stanley cup was made to stand out and when I stealth-boasted about it on Instagram, it got more likes than my puppy wearing a bow tie on the beach. Pink is my jam, I'm not ashamed to say, and this is as girly, glossy, and gloriously pink as things get. If you secretly (or not-so-secretly) love the girliest hue, the Stanley Quencher in Pink Parade is for you.

Next, what about those style-over-substance worries I had about the Stanley cup craze? I stand completely corrected. The FlowState™ lid is thoughtfully designed for practicality, with three different options for different sipping scenarious. There's a splash-resistant straw opening (great for desk use), full-cover closure (to help minimal spills), and a sip opening for hot drinks.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But does the Stanley Quencher leak? The rumours are true—it’s not fully leak-proof. That was another reason why I balked at spending £50 on one. But I'm surprised to say this isn't as much of an issue as I expected it to be. I certainly wouldn't recommend tossing it in your bag but then there's no need for that when you can carry it via the handle and pop the cover closed. Ultimately, the real appeal of this Stanley tumbler—aside from the gorgeous colour —is how easy it is to stay hydrated or caffeinated, whether I’m at my desk or shuttling between football practices, without trekking to the kitchen to fill it up several times a day. I use it at my desk and in the car, plus I keep it a safe distance from my laptop, so it's not as if I need it to be leak-proof.

Shop Stanley's newest tumblers

Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler | 1.2L £45 at Stanley Made from 90% recycled stainless steel, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler has advanced vacuum insulation so your water stays cold for up to 11 hours, or iced for two days. The FlowState™ lid has a rotating cover with three settings and the ergonomic handle, with comfort-grip inserts, makes it easy to carry. The narrow base fits most car cup holders and every part of this tumbler is dishwasher-safe. Iceflow™ Flip Straw Tumbler | 0.89L £43 at Stanley The practical Stanley IceFlow™ Flip Straw Tumblers have a built-in flip straw for easy, hassle-free sipping. Snap the straw closed, and the double-wall vacuum insulation ensures your drink stays cold for up to 12 hours, or iced for 48. It’s great for car and bike cup holders, as well as treadmills and spin bikes. Plus, the foldable handle makes it easy to grab and go when you're on the move. Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler | 0.8L £43 at Stanley With a comfy, easy-carry handle and a narrow base designed to fit most cup holders, this durable tumbler—crafted from recycled stainless steel—has double-wall vacuum insulation, so your water stays cold for up to nine hours, or iced for 40. The advanced FlowState™ lid has a rotating cover with three settings: a splash-resistant straw opening that holds the reusable straw securely, a drink opening, and a full-cover top.

While working on this review of the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 1.2L tumbler, I happened across a feature that made me fall in love with it more than any other drinks bottle or cup I've tried. The way it fits perfectly into the cup holder in my car. I spend an absurd amount of time driving, thanks to three kids and one very active puppy, and it’s always been a pet peeve that most water bottles don’t fit my cup holder. Or if they do, they’re so petite that it’s pointless bringing them with me in the car. But the Stanley Quencher’s narrow base is a dream and I don't leave home without it now.

The ergonomic handle is another win. If you’ve ever flung a water bottle across the gym by accident (surely not just me...), then you’ll understand my point. Carrying 1.2L of water around is quite the task—my arms felt it on day one—but that soft handle makes it much easier. Oh, and did I mention my Stanley Quencher is dishwasher-safe? Hallelujah! Keeping stainless steel bottles clean is a must (we all know they start smelling nasty otherwise), but no busy parent has time for hand-washing water bottles—I mean, how?! Happily, Stanley’s solved that problem.

And yes, it really does keep drinks cold. Thanks to its vacuum insulation, water stays chilled for 11 hours (I checked!), or up to two days with ice. Perfect for long days at your desk or when you're endlessly ferrying the kids between activities.

(Image credit: Stanley Quencher)

Finally, I'm a fan of the fact that this Stanley cup is made from 90% recycled stainless steel - sustainability never looked so good.

So in a nutshell, what started as a sceptical experiment has turned into a full-blown obsession. The Stanley Quencher in Pink Parade isn’t just a cup—it’s a lifestyle. Whether you’re sipping on the sidelines at a footie match, showing off at the school gates, or making a very stylish statement on your Zoom calls, this tumbler is the one to be seen with.

There's no way I’m letting my daughter take this to school, though. Not because it’s unsuitable for a tween—it’s perfectly durable and well-designed. The real reason? I love it far too much to give it up. But there’s one small problem I haven’t quite figured out: my daughter still hasn’t given up hope of getting one for herself...

For more honest reviews of the products that matter to parents, check out our verdict on the Cybex Coya travel stroller or read our Toniebox review to see if we think it's worth the money.