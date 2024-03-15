125 funny jokes for teens of all ages - they might even get a smile (especially #18)

If you struggle to make your teen laugh, you're not the only one. Teens can be a hard audience when it comes to humour, but we've got your back with these funny jokes for teens - 125 to be exact.

Puns aside, teenagers often have their unique brand of humour that can seem bizarre. Their jokes might revolve around internet memes, inside jokes with friends, or poking fun at authority figures (like you). But if you can find a way to make them laugh with wordplay, observational humour and simple rib-ticklers, you're helping them relieve teen stress from all the usual pressures like school, friends and hormones. So go on, give these a go, it might even help as a conversation starter.

Jokes are good for your family’s health - yes even dad jokes, studies show that a sense of humour helps develop coping skills in times of stress and higher self-esteem. Humour can also help combat mood disorders. Not surprisingly, laughter releases feel-good brain chemicals. Humour encourages family connection and can help diffuse kids’ anxiety or grouchiness.

As best jokes for teens go, we have one-liners perfect for young teens to clever puns that can bridge even the biggest generation gap, we've got gags aplenty. And if you love to make your kid cringe, we've even got cheesy knock-knock jokes for teens. You're welcome!

Funny jokes for teens (Disclaimer: may cause eye rolling)

Knock knock jokes for teens

Knock knock. Who’s there? Yah. Yah Who? Naaah bruh, I prefer Google. Knock knock. Who’s there? I need up. I need up who? Woah too much information. Knock Knock. Who’s There? To. To Who? It’s to whom. Knock knock. Who's there? Cows go. Cows go who? No, silly, cows go moo! Knock knock. Who's there? Amnesia. Amnesia who? Amnesia who? Knock knock. Who's there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce in, it's cold out here! Knock knock. Who's there? Boo. Boo who? There's no need to cry, it's just a knock-knock joke! Knock knock. Who's there? Cargo. Cargo who? Car go beep beep! Knock knock. Who's there? Dishes. Dishes who? Dishes a bad joke!

Knock knock. Who's there? Hatch. Hatch who? Bless you! Knock knock. Who's there? Iva. Iva who? Iv'a sore hand from knocking! Knock knock. Who's there? Noah. Noah who? Noah good place we can get something to eat? Knock knock. Who's there? Tank. Tank who? You're welcome! Knock knock. Who's there? Lena. Lena who? Lena a little closer and I'll tell you. Knock knock. Who's there? Broken pencil. Broken pencil who? Aww, never mind. It's pointless! Knock knock. Who's there? Doris. Doris who? Doris locked, that's why I'm knocking!

Jokes for 13 year olds

Why couldn't the bicycle stand up by itself? It was two-tired! What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear! Why was the calendar nervous? Because its days were numbered! What do you call a dog that does magic tricks? A labracadabrador. Why can't you trust stairs? They're always up to something. Why do teenage girls travel in odd-numbered groups? Because they can't even. What can you catch but not throw? Your breath. Where does fruit go on vacation? Pearis. Why shouldn't you worry about passing maths? Because it's easy as pi. What did Jay-Z call Queen Bey before they tied the knot? Feyoncè. What flavour tea is the hardest to swallow? Reali-tea. Why do pirates have to learn the alphabet? If they don't, they'll be lost at C. What kind of tree fits into your hand? A palm tree.

What kind of shoes do ninjas wear? Sneakers. Why do sharks swim in saltwater? Because pepper water makes them sneeze! Can a kangaroo jump higher than the Empire State Building? Of course! The Empire State Building can’t jump! What did the man say when he walked into a bar? Ouch! What starts with E, ends with E, and has only one letter in it? An envelope. What did the zero say to the eight? Nice belt! What has hands but can’t clap? A clock! What do you call a dog that can tell time? A watch dog! Why couldn’t the pony sing in the choir? Because she was a little horse! Why did the cookie go to the nurse? Because he felt crummy! What did one plate say to the other? Dinner is on me! How do you make a lemon drop? Just let go of it! What kind of room doesn’t have doors? A mushroom!

Jokes for 14 year olds

What do you call fake spaghetti? An impasta! Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing! What do you call a snowman with a six-pack? An abdominal snowman! What did one plate say to the other plate? "Lunch is on me!" Why don't eggs tell jokes? Because they might crack up! What kind of shoes do frogs wear? Opentoad! What kind of music do planets listen to? Neptunes! What do you call a boomerang that doesn't come back? A stick. Why don't seagulls fly over the bay? Because then they'd be bay-gulls! Why can't a nose be 12 inches long? Because then it would be a foot! I entered 10 pun contests hoping one would win. No pun in ten did. What should you do when no one laughs at your chemistry jokes? Keep going until you get a reaction. Why was the math book bummed? It had a lot of problems. How do wicked chickens reproduce? They lay deviled eggs. What do you call a grizzly with bad teeth? A gummy bear. What did the baby corn say to the mum corn? "Where's popcorn?" Can February March? No, but April May.

What do pre-teen ducks hate? Voice quacks. How does the moon cut its hair? E-clipse it. What book won’t teachers give you credit for reading? Facebook. Did you hear the story about the claustrophobic astronaut? He just needed some space. I think my algebra teacher is a pirate. All she ever wants to do is find X. Where do fruits go on vacation? Pearis. What do you call a flower that runs on electricity? A power plant! What did one hat say to the other? Stay here, I’m going on ahead. What side of a turkey has the most feathers? The outside.

Jokes for 15 year olds

How does Nasa organise a space party? They planet! I went to buy some camouflage trousers the other day but couldn't find any. Why can't you trust atoms? They make up everything! I tried to catch some fog earlier. I mist. I used to have a job at a calendar factory but I got the sack because I took a couple of days off. What did the punching bag say to the boxer? Hit me baby, one more time. What did one light bulb say to the other? Watt's up? Why is the obtuse angle sad? Because it's never right. Where do cows go on date night? To the moovies. Why did Adele cross the road? To say "hello from the other side." I'm a photographer of myself. You could say I'm selfie-employed. What do a coder and a plant have in common? STEM. I couldn't figure out why the football kept getting bigger...then it hit me. What do you call a slender cow? Lean beef. Why do rappers carry umbrellas? Fo drizzle. How do Minecraft players celebrate? With block parties! Why did the picture go to prison? Because it was framed. Why can't you keep pimples in jail? Because they keep breaking out. Why do all judges get As in English class? Because they know all about sentences. I tried writing with a broken pencil, but it was pointless. What do you call a cow without a GPS? Udderly lost. What are the most popular perfumes for ages 12 to 18? Adolescents. Were any famous men and women born on your birthday? No, only babies. What is Forrest Gump’s email password? 1forrest1. What did Jay-Z call his girlfriend before getting married? Feyoncè. How do you drown a hipster? In the mainstream.

How did the hipster burn the roof of his mouth? He bit into his pizza before it was cool. Why can't you hear a pterodactyl in the bathroom? Because it has a silent pee. The past, present and future walked into a bar. It was tense. A lot of people cry when they cut an onion. The trick is not to form an emotional bond. I hate people who use big words just to make themselves look perspicacious. People are always telling me to live my dreams. But I don't want to be naked in an exam I haven't revised for. What's the difference between ignorance and apathy? I don't know, and I don't care. What did one DNA strand say to the other? Does my bum look big in these genes? I thought my neighbours were lovely people. Then they went and put a password on their wi-fi. Two years ago I asked the girl of my dreams out on a date, and today I asked her to marry me. She said no on both occasions. A police recruit was asked during the exam, "What would you do if you had to arrest your own mother?" He said, "Call for backup." I've just opened a new restaurant called Karma. There's no menu, we just give you what you deserve. I thought I'd tell you a brilliant time-travel joke, but you didn't like it. A hamburger walks into a bar and orders a beer. The bartender says, "Sorry, we don’t serve food here." What do you call a 60-year-old who hasn’t reached puberty? A late boomer. My school bully still takes my lunch money. But on the upside, he makes great fries. What gets sharper the more you use it but dull if you don’t use it at all? Students. How do you get Pikachu on a bus? Poke him on. What’s the difference between roast beef and pea soup? Anyone can roast beef, but no one can pee soup. If two science teachers go to a bar, where do they sit? The periodic table. Did you hear about the guy who invented the knock-knock joke? He won the “no-bell” prize. Are you free tomorrow? No, I’m expensive. Sorry. What do computers eat for a snack? Microchips! What did the Buddhist say to the hot dog vendor? Make me one with everything. Which hand is better to write with? Neither. It’s better to write with a pencil! What should you do if Liverpool’s midfield steals your car? Call the Klopps! Boy: "Doctor I keep stealing things". Doctor: "Take these tablets. If that doesn't work, get me a flat screen TV." My new clock is a total waste of money. It spends all day doing TikToks. What do you call an English teacher with a social media addiction? An Insta-grammar What's Ross from Friends' favourite sport? Schwimming! Why did the tofu cross the road? To prove it wasn’t chicken!

Joking around with your kids is a great way to bond with them, get their attention and gain their trust. Now you've laid the groundwork, here are more ways to open up communication with your child, from questions to ask them after school, to having conversations about healthy eating, Plus, wondering how to broach the subject of sexuality? Our guide to talking to your kids about coming out has all the expert information and advice you need.