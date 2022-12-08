How cold does it have to be for schools to close? We look at the answer ahead of the predicted plunge in temperatures this winter.

While the recent cold spell has most people asking when will it snow (opens in new tab) and will we get a white Christmas, parents up and down the country want to know the likelihood of schools closing, and whether they will need to make arrangements to allow their children to stay home.

Just like the record temperatures of up to 40 degrees in the summer had people asking how hot does it have to be for schools to close (opens in new tab), as the Met Office predicts snow for the first time this winter and yellow weather warnings are issued in some parts of the country, parents are now asking how cold does it have to be for schools to close?

How cold does it have to be for schools to close?

Usually, the decision to close a school due to cold weather isn't related to the outside temperature, but the temperature inside the school instead. Schools must be able to heat classrooms to an acceptable minimum temperature, or close.

This means that the most likely reason for a school being closed in cold weather is if there is a problem with the heating or plumbing, or is there is hazardous snow and/or ice in the area.

The decision whether to close a school due to snow and ice relates to the safety of students and staff - including whether the site itself is safe and whether people will be able to get to and from the school safely.

What temperature does a school have to be to close?

There is no specified minimum temperature for schools to close, as per the School Premises (England) Regulations 2012 (opens in new tab).

However, before October 2012 there was a legal minimum temperature of 18ºC inside schools, and this is still considered to be an appropriate minimum temperature by the National Education Union (opens in new tab) (NEU).

They add that the appropriate minimum temperatures where there are lower than normal levels of activity (such as sick rooms) or higher than normal levels of activity (like gymnasiums), are 21ºC and 15ºC respectively.

How do I know if a school has closed because it's too cold?

Schools will usually publicly announce if they are closed, which could be done via their social media, on local radio, or they may send an email to parents.

You can also check if your child's school is closed by checking your local council's website, or using the gov.uk school closures page (opens in new tab), where you can input your school's postcode to check if it's closed.

What are my rights if my child's school is closed?

If your child's school is closed, parents are usually entitled to unpaid time off to look after their children, though some companies will offer paid time off - so it's worth checking with your employer.

Polly O’Malley (opens in new tab), partner at Stone King law firm, explains, "If your child’s school closes unexpectedly, you have the statutory right to take emergency leave to care for dependents."

She adds: "This doesn’t extend to all childcare situations but unforeseen circumstances, like your child’s school closing unexpectedly, would likely qualify. However, this is a right to unpaid leave.

"Your employer may have a policy on emergency leave - many do - and might grant a certain amount of paid leave, but in the absence of a policy or any other contractual right, the default is for this time to be unpaid."

She advises parents to check if your company has a policy in place, and have a conversation with your employer about what would work best in the event that your child's school is closed.

