Need some motivation to start jogging in the New Year? Here’s why the 'fresh and energised' state post-run could boost your sex life

Fitting in time to go jogging around work and childcare commitments can help to improve parents' sex lives, according to new research. Here's how...

When you become a parent, there are certain things that you feel like you just don't have time for anymore; grabbing drinks with friends, getting away for a couple's weekend, having sex. The latter is one many can agree with.

Parents just don't seem to be having much sex. Whether it's a simple issue of scheduling and exhaustion from the responsibilities of the day, or one of the many other listless reasons people aren't having sex, you're not the only person struggling right now.

But one health study has revealed how a simple activity that can help to reignite your passion for your partner and it's super easy to fit in before the kids wake up, or after they go to bed. It's jogging! Not what you were expecting? Neither were we. But according to Professor Amanda Daley of Loughborough University, the 'fresh and energised' state you get post-jog is the best aphrodisiac out there.

While you might want to try out all the other tips we have to spice up your relationship before heading out into the winter cold for a run, the professor has strong science to back up her claims. Her advice, which was published by Loughborough University's Centre for Lifestyle Medicine and Behaviour, reads, "The odds of having sex are higher in men and women who are moderately physically active at least once a week, rather than inactive. Feeling fresh and energised can affect people's motivation for sex, and being fitter and more toned could also improve their sexual confidence."

(Image credit: Getty, Canva)

With benefits like that, the couch to 5k challenge looks a little more appealing... Professor Daley adds that physical activities like jogging increase the amount of 'happy' hormones our bodies release, and also gives off more of the so-called 'cuddle hormone' oxytocin, which is known to boost arousal. These two hormones working in tandem can counteract stress hormones like cortisol that make getting in the mood for sex so difficult.

The stress hormone cortisol, as any parent will know, floods your system after a hard day of parenting. This is likely what's making you feel less than 'in the mood.' But after dinner and once the kids are snuggled down in bed, going for a short run around the block can both reduce that stress and induce the hormones you actually want.

Plus, if you're struggling to get a little one to sleep, you can go running with a pram as we shared five tips from the experts who do it on a regular basis.

