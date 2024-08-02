Join the Big Butterfly Count and help the environment - here's how to get involved

How many butterflies do you see near where you live? Do you think you could identify different species? Members of the public around the UK are being asked to count the insects as part of this year’s Big Butterfly Count.

The survey is organised by the Butterfly Conservation charity. It was launched in 2010 and is now the biggest butterfly survey in the world. In 2023, almost 95,000 people took part.

Butterfly Conservation does the count each year to help it understand the populations of different species and where they live. Since the 1970s, 80% of butterfly species have declined. This is a result of climate change, habitat loss, farming and the use of pesticides on crops. Rising temperatures have also caused some species to move north to search for cooler weather.

Holly blues, which are mostly seen in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, are now turning up in Scotland. Meanwhile, red admirals, which usually migrate to the UK from Europe and North Africa in winter, have started living here year-round.

Butterflies have short life cycles, so they react quickly to changes in their environment. This means they are very important environmental indicators for scientists. This means that if butterfly behaviour starts to change because of something like global warming, scientists can study them to work out how other wildlife species might respond.

(Image credit: Future/Alamy)

How to take part in the Big Butterfly count

Getting involved in the Big Butterfly Count is easy. Find an outdoor spot, like a park, garden, field or forest, ideally during sunny weather. Set a timer for 15 minutes and record the number and different types of butterflies that you see. Even if you don’t see any at all, this information is still helpful for scientists.

Surveys can be done up to 4 August. Results can be submitted online or via an app. To find out more, and to download a free butterfly identification chart, ask an adult to search for Big Butterfly Count online.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Big Butterfly Count)

How to help butterflies

There are lots of ways to attract butterflies to garden or windowsill.

• Grow nectar-rich flowers, such as lavender, buttercups and marigolds, for them to feed on.

• Place them somewhere that gets lots of sunlight so butterflies can warm up.

• Leave fallen fruits, such as apples and berries, on the ground outside for butterflies to eat.

• Caterpillars (that later become butterflies) eat weeds, so try leaving a small patch for them when weeding.

• Avoid using pesticides on plants because they can be harmful to insects.

Recent updates

Subscribe to The Week Junior

Get your first 6 issues free - saving £21 - when you subscribe to The Week Junior magazine. Continue on subscription and pay just £33.99 every 3 months, saving 25% off the cover price, unless cancelled in the trial period.