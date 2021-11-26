Save 25% on Meghan Markle’s pram with this Black Friday baby deal

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Shop the same pram as Meghan Markle with this Black Friday Bugaboo deal.

Looking for a pram amid the Black Friday deals? We’ve found one fit for royalty – but at a price that the rest of us can afford. Rumour has it that the pram Meghan Markle opted for in 2019 when she and Prince Harry welcomed their first baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was a Bugaboo Fox.

The Bugaboo Fox made headlines as Meghan reportedly broke with Royal tradition – side-stepping the classic old-school pushchair brand favoured by the Royals – to choose this trendy, yummy mummy-approved model instead. (Good choice, MM.)

Weighs: 9.9kg | Age range: 0-4 years | All-terrain wheels: Yes | Seat capacity: 22kg | Basket capacity: 10kg

The Bugaboo Fox usually retails for an eye-watering £1,095, although Meghan Markle’s pram was said to be a gift from a friend. Nice friend. If you don’t have pals like that, we’ve got good news – the price has dropped to £821 for Black Friday, saving you a tidy sum of 25% on the Bugaboo Fox.

It’s tricky to decide which is the best pram for you with so many brands and models to choose from. But if the Bugaboo Fox is on your list, it’s well worth snapping up at this price.

As well as looking sleek and stylish, the Bugaboo Fox is lighter than it looks at 9.9kg. But don’t let that fool you – it’s suitable for not-so-little ones weighing all the way up to 22kg.

Bugaboo Fox 2 – £995 £746 | Bugaboo

Treat your little prince or princess to a smooth ride in this stylish but highly manouevrable pram/pushchair. The plush carrycot is suitable from birth but once it’s outgrown, the seat unit will keep your tot comfy all the way up until they weigh 22kg. View Deal Our favourite feature of the Bugaboo Fox is the way it folds. You’ve got two choices. Fold it as a one-piece if you need it to be self-standing – handy for making sure it doesn’t spring open and whack you on the shins when you pass it in the hallway. The alternative is the two-piece compact fold.

Included in this deal is the pushchair chassis, the unit, the carrycot, and – essential if you’re not in California – the rain cover.