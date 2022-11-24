The best Black Friday baby deals 2022, from iCandy, Cybex, Elvie and more

The best Black Friday baby deals in 2022 are LIVE with discounts on absolutely everything you could possibly need to buy for your baby.

Black Friday (tomorrow!) is the best time to stock up on parenting kit, from pregnancy products and newborn essentials to nursery furniture and feeding gear.

Black Friday is also a great time to upgrade items like your pram, pushchair, or car seat, with retailers including Amazon, John Lewis, Mamas, and Papas and Boots all offering some of the best Black Friday baby deals for 2022. There are already great deals on everything from the best prams, pushchairs, and car seats to Moses baskets, bottle warmers, and bottle sterilizers.

Where to start? Here! We created this page to help you keep track of all the best Black Friday baby deals in one place. Our Consumer Editor is often the first to hear about deals straight from the brands and retailers and will be updating this page with fresh Black Friday baby deals all weekend.

Lots of the items we've included have also been put to the test by our panel of expert mum reviewers so, unlike other sites, we'll also be sharing intel on why something is a great buy - and not just telling you to buy it while it's cheap.

These retailers have some of the best Black Friday baby deals live NOW:

Below, we've listed all the best Black Friday deals we can find for baby stuff, separated by category, so you can head straight to the relevant product section based on what your baby needs.

BLACK FRIDAY PRAM DEALS

Suitable from birth, these are the prams deals that are worth taking advantage of if you're expecting a new baby or just thinking of upgrading a worn-out set of wheels for a bargain price this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) iCandy Lime Pushchair and Carrycot – WAS £755 NOW £604 (SAVE £151) | Amazon (opens in new tab) BEST BLACK FRIDAY iCANDY DEAL

We put this iCandy model to the test for our guide to the best pushchairs (opens in new tab) and chose it as our best premium buy based on our mum tester's glowing review (opens in new tab). This price is pretty unbeatable - it's still £100 more at John Lewis. The bundle includes the pushchair and carrycot plus a matching change bag and footmuff - everything you need to get out and about with your baby from birth to toddlerhood and beyond.

(opens in new tab) Strada Complete Pushchair Bundle - WAS £1,721 NOW £1,349 (SAVE £372) | Mamas & Papas (opens in new tab) BEST BLACK FRIDAY PRAM DEAL

We put the Strada through our tried and tested parent reviews and it came out with a glowing report in our guide to the best pushchairs (opens in new tab). This pushchair bundle consists of nine different items including the rocking carrycot and the award-winning Aton 5 Car Seat plus the car seat base - a total bargain for everything you need to transport your baby from A to B - with a whopping discount of more than £350.



(opens in new tab) Mamas & Papas Flip XT2 - WAS £1,538 NOW £899 (SAVE £639) | Mamas and Papas (opens in new tab) BEST BLACK FRIDAY TRAVEL SYSTEM DEAL

A travel system is the right choice if you drive everywhere and want to move your baby between the car seat and the pram without waking them. Order this 8-piece travel system bundle now - with more than £600 knocked off the price - and you'll have everything you need in mid-December - ready for whenever your 2023 baby arrives!

BLACK FRIDAY PUSHCHAIR DEALS

With comfy seats and nippy wheels, these pushchair deals are perfect for growing toddlers who don't need prams with lie-flat seats or carrycots - but still need to hitch a ride in the buggy on a regular basis.

(opens in new tab) Giggle Quad Travel System Bundle - WAS £599.95 NOW £299.95 (SAVE £300) | Cosatto (opens in new tab) BEST BLACK FRIDAY PUSHCHAIR DEAL

This is a seriously good value bundle deal for a travel system. Prams and pushchairs don't get more colourful than Cosatto and the brand always impresses our parent testers in our consumer reviews. You get the pushchair, carrycot, carrycot mattress, car seat, and rain cover all included for this price - with £300 off!

(opens in new tab) Ocarro 10 piece Travel System Bundle - WAS £1,738 NOW £1,379 (SAVE £359) | Mamas & Papas (opens in new tab) BEST ALL-TERRAIN PUSHCHAIR DEAL

A cracking deal on an award-winning pushchair that fared well with our mum tester for our guide to the best prams (opens in new tab), this can handle both city and country walks, or even a bit of off-roading. Ease of use, comfort, and clever features like the extended sunshade and big basket made our tester call this 'a brilliant buy'. It looks, feels, and handles like a luxury item but now it's a bargain price with a saving of more than £350.

(opens in new tab) Silver Cross Reflex - WAS £325 NOW £274.90 (SAVE £50.01)| Amazon (opens in new tab) BEST BLACK FRIDAY TRAVEL STROLLER DEAL

Suitable from birth until your baby weighs 25kg, this light and compact pushchair has a roomy seat, a memory foam head cushion, and an ergonomic backrest for maximum support of your baby's neck and spine. It's a great choice for a travel pushchair or as a backup buggy if you need a lighter set of wheels for a growing toddler.

(opens in new tab) Cosatto Woosh Double Stroller - WAS £379 NOW £299.99 (SAVE £80)| Very (opens in new tab) BEST BLACK FRIDAY DOUBLE STROLLER DEAL

You won't find a better double pushchair for less than £300. Suitable from birth up to 22kg / 3yrs (per seat), the Woosh Double Stroller is the perfect city stroller for twins or siblings / playmates of a similar age. Lockable front swivel wheels and all-around suspension make easy work of any terrain and the one-hand fold mechanism and free-standing design make it a dream to pop away and store easily.

BLACK FRIDAY BABY MONITOR DEALS

You can get a premium monitor for the price of a basic model with these Black Friday baby monitor deals.

(opens in new tab) Angelcare Ac327 3-in-1 Baby Movement Monitor with Video - WAS £199.99 NOW £119.89 (SAVE £80.01) | Amazon (opens in new tab) BEST BABY MONITOR DEAL This is the best price we've found on one of the top-performing video baby monitors - it's also top of Amazon's most-wished-for list. For peace of mind, it sounds an alarm if there is no movement detected from your baby after 20 seconds. It also has a large LED screen with night vision functionality and temperature display, as well as digital zoom and pan features on the camera.

(opens in new tab) VTECH VM923 Video Baby Monitor - WAS £79.99 NOW £64.99 (SAVE £15) |Currys (opens in new tab) BEST VALUE VIDEO MONITOR DEAL There are plenty of useful features packed into this video baby monitor, including automatic night vision for a clear picture on the darkest of nights and 2-way talkback so you can soothe your baby with your voice without entering the room. The camera is fully adjustable - you can tilt, pan, and zoom for the perfect angle - and the parent unit has a large colour screen. The battery runs for 19 hours so you don't need to worry about it running out overnight, and the monitor has lullaby and soothing sound modes plus a temperature sensor.

(opens in new tab) CuboAi Plus Smart Baby Monitor: WAS £189 , NOW £151 at Amazon (save £38) (opens in new tab) This clever baby monitor was co-created with paediatricians to detect if your baby is face down or has their mouth and nose covered - if so, you'll receive a real-time alert. It also has a raft of handy features including night vision, cry detection, and sleep analytics. It's a pricy option but a dream for gadget-lovers and with almost £40 off it's a good value buy.

BLACK FRIDAY CRIB / MOSES BASKET DEALS

If you're preparing for a new arrival, get your sleeping arrangements sorted with these offers on bedside cribs and Moses baskets.

(opens in new tab) SNOO Smart Sleeper Baby Cot – WAS £1,1950 NOW £717 (SAVE £478) | Happiest Baby (opens in new tab) Suitable from birth to six months, this techy baby cot actually responds to your baby with five levels of soothing sound and motion to settle them when they wake. You can control the Smart Sleeper Baby Cot via an app on your smartphone and even set customisable settings and track your baby's sleep patterns.

(opens in new tab) Moses Basket and Stand - WAS £154.90 NOW £134.95 (SAVE £19.95) | The Little Green Sheep (opens in new tab) BEST BLACK FRIDAY MOSES BASKET DEAL

We picked this as the best budget buy in our roundup of the best Moses baskets (opens in new tab), each tried and tested by parents and their babies. And now you can get the whole bundle with the stand included for an even better price than normal.

(opens in new tab) SnüzPod 4 Bedside Crib WAS £199.95 NOW £159.96 (SAVE £39.99) | Boots (opens in new tab) BEST BLACK FRIDAY BEDSIDE CRIB DEAL

We highlighted this as one of the best buys in our guide to the best bedside cribs (opens in new tab) - we love the lightweight removable bassinet and breathable mattress and the fact that you can use it as both a standalone crib and beside your bed. Put the £40 saving towards some matching bedding!

(opens in new tab) Nuby Sleep by Me Crib - WAS £150 NOW £129 (opens in new tab) (SAVE £21) (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) BEST BLACK FRIDAY CO-SLEEPER DEAL

This bedside crib has a zip-away side panel for safe co-sleeping and it's ideal for travel use as it packs away neatly for easy storage. It also has some brilliant built-in features including lights, sound, and vibration to help soothe your baby to sleep. It's suitable from birth to six months and there's 20% off with this Black Friday baby deal.

BLACK FRIDAY BABY CAR SEAT DEALS

You can't put a price on safety but there's no need to pay over the odds for your child's next car seat with these Black Friday car seat deals. Before you buy, check our guide to the best car seats (opens in new tab) for help and guidance on which type of car seat is right for your child.

(opens in new tab) Maxi-Cosi Pebble Plus Baby Car Seat Group 0+ - WAS £189.99 NOW £147.08 (SAVE £42.91) | Mamas & Papas BEST BLACK FRIDAY 0+ CAR SEAT DEAL

Car seats are categorised by their upper weight limit and this is the best Group 0+ car seat deal we've seen - that means it's suitable from birth until your baby weighs 13kg which is usually around 15 months. Maxi-Cosi is a well-respected car seat brand and this particular seat impressed us when we tested it out for our reviews and buying guides. At under £150 this is a rare good deal.

(opens in new tab) Joie Stages Baby to Child Car Seat - WAS £160 NOW £136 (SAVE £24) | Mamas & Papas (opens in new tab) BEST BLACK FRIDAY 0-7YRS CAR SEAT DEAL

This Joie car seat can be used both rear-facing and forward-facing and is suitable from birth all the way up until your child is seven years old, so it's excellent value for money even before the Black Friday saving. It also has side-impact protection to support your child's head, back, and hips.

(opens in new tab) Cosatto All in All Rotate i-Size Car Seat WAS £329.95 NOW £229.95 (SAVE £100) | Cosatto (opens in new tab) BEST BLACK FRIDAY EXTENDED REAR-FACING CAR SEAT DEAL

This is an extended rear-facing iSize car seat that rotates so it's super easy to reach your baby from the car door. It's suitable from birth all the way up to age 12 so it's brilliant value, especially with £100 off, for the only car seat you'll ever need to buy.

(opens in new tab) Silver Cross Balance i-Size Car Seat - WAS £250 NOW £188.99 (opens in new tab) (SAVE £61.01) | Amazon (opens in new tab) BEST BLACK FRIDAY iSIZE CAR SEAT DEAL

This multistage iSize car seat is suitable for toddlers aged around 15 months all the way up to age 12. With an adjustable headrest and four recline settings, it's a brilliant buy if you're looking for a car seat to last until your child no longer needs to use one. We've had our eye on this item and this is the best price drop we've seen yet.

BLACK FRIDAY BREAST PUMP DEALS

Breast pumps are some of the best deals around during Black Friday so it's worth reading up on the best breast pumps (opens in new tab) to work out which one is top of your wish list. Then check this page for updates as deals go live - the price of your favourite gadget is almost guaranteed to drop.