Adele’s latest Vogue cover is nothing short of legendary and now you can create your own version of her signature look as the exact £22 eyeliner the star often uses is revealed.

The chart-topping singer, who has opened up about her incredible weight loss journey and sparked speculation about an Adele 30 album, has channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe for her Vogue cover photoshoot. Looking magnificent with her iconic brow, golden smokey eye, and stunning cat-eye eyeliner, fans will no doubt be eager to try and recreate this mesmerising look at home.

According to beauty e-tailer, Justmylook, Adele’s British Vogue makeup has gone so viral that it’s triggered a 9,900 % increase in Google searches for what exact eyeliner she used and how to recreate her look. And with its effortless glamour, it’s perhaps no surprise that Adele’s Vogue cover look was created by make-up artist legend Pat McGrath.

Pat even took to Instagram to list the exact products she used in order to create Adele’s signature look.

The powerhouse make-up artist detailed, ‘🌟 STARRING 🌟💎 #MothershipIX #HuetopianDream Eye Palette💎 *NEW* #Holiday2021 Blush + Glow Trio in ‘GALACTIC SUN’ 💎 #DarkStar Mascara 💎 Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner💎 UltraGlide Lip Pencil in ‘BUFF’💎 MatteTrance Lipstick™” ‘CHRISTY’‘.

If you want to try her gorgeous eyeliner look but can’t find the exact one she used for Vogue, not to worry as her long-time makeup artist, Michael Ashton, recently told Cosmopolitan that he uses Bobbi Brown’s Longwear Gel Eyeliner in Black Ink and MAC Eyeliner Brush 209 on her.

It’s all about definition when it comes to making eyes stand out. With sweat and humidity-resistant 12-hour wear, Bobbi Brown’s one-of-a-kind gel-based pencil delivers beautifully pigmented colour and precise lining.

The perfect blend of waxes and emollients creates deep, super-saturated colour that doesn’t flake and stays true to colour all day! What’s even better? Its twist-up design means you can apply it on the go.

How to nail Adele’s eyeliner look

If you’re looking to nail this classic Adele eyeliner look at home, then it’s never been simpler! Start by lining the full length of your eyelid, applying the eyeliner as close to the lash line as possible. Remove the cap with the built-in sharpener from the end of the pencil to sharpen the tip as needed.

The silky-soft, creamy texture provides a lightweight, comfortable feel without dragging or pulling, allowing for a smoother blend and application.

Will you be giving Adele’s eyeliner look a go yourself?