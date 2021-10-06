We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

What is Adele’s full name, is she single and does she have kids? Here’s all you need to know about Adele after she confirmed her long-awaited come back.

Adele has teased her return to music following a six-year silence by sharing a clip of the video for her new single Easy On Me.

She sent Twitter into a meltdown shortly before the outage of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram when she updated the images on her social media. And after social platforms were restored several hours later, Adele teased a clip from her new music.

What’s Adele’s full name and does she have kids?

Adele is more formerly known as Adele Laurie Blue Adkins but professionally, she just uses the name Adele.

Adele has one son called Angelo, aged eight, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. His birth on 19th October 2012 birth wasn’t made public until 2013 at the Golden Globe Awards in which she thanked her then three-month-old son, and his name was kept under wraps for years later.

Adele gave her son the cute nickname Little Peanut.

Angelo’s father has joint custody with Adele and Simon splitting amicably.

What is Adele’s net worth in 2021?

As one of the world’s best-selling music artists, Adele has sold more than 120 million records and has an estimated net worth 2021 of $190 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Adele has earned more than $400 million, primarily through record sales and concert performances.

After graduating in arts from the BRIT School in 2006, Adele signed a record deal with XL Recordings and since then, her hard work and dedication have catapulted her into becoming one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time.

Adele confirmed her long-awaited return to the spotlight last October but just a few days later she received backlash last year for her ‘tone deaf’ Saturday Night Live sketch.

Adele new album 2021

For weeks fans have speculated about the arrival of Adele’s new album, after seeing the number 30 pop up on advertising boards across the world. With one most recently being spotted outside BBC Broadcasting House in London.

BBC Radio 1 started the speculation, telling its followers ’30 spotted at the BBC. Hello @Adele is that you?’

Famously Adele’s last album was named 25, and her previous were 19, and 21 so it is therefore fitting that her next album could be called 30 – especially as Adele is now in her 30s.

And in preparation for her new music dropping, Adele updated her social media and fan newsletter sign-up service ready for the upcoming launch. She changed the cover photos on her Twitter and Instagram to resemble a grey-blue night sky with a cloud-like haze over it.

And whilst having grabbed people’s attention, Adele has started drip-feeding fans details of her new single Easy On Me which is out 15th of October. She shared a video clip of her driving in a car listening to a cassette as sheet music blows out of the window.

Is Adele married or single?

Adele is no longer married to Simon Konecki, the pair split in 2019 and the divorce was finalised in March this year after a two-year battle over finances.

This year has already been an immensely exciting one for Adele fans after she confirmed her romance with her new boyfriend Rich Paul. And if things go so well, we might need to amend the answer to What’s Adele’s full name? – especially if she ties the knot again.

Her new romance brings a touch of happiness for the singer, after earlier this year Adele mourned the loss of her father Mark Evans, who died aged 57 following a cancer battle.

Does Adele have siblings?

Adele has a half-brother called Cameron O’Sullivan who is said to bear a striking resemblance to her.

The siblings, who are understood not to have spoken since 2014, share the same father Mark Evans.

But the semi-professional rugby player previously revealed that they weren’t close. He told the Mail Online back in 2016, “It’s hard because we never see each other. We’re not close at all and that’s the most difficult thing.”

Although Cameron said he and Adele ‘barely speak’, he’s grown close to her mother, Penny Adkins, despite the lack of blood relation.

He said, “There’s nothing there, she’s so busy that we’re not really close. I’ve not spoken to her for a while. I’m really close with [Adele’s] mum but that’s it. I keep in contact with Penny on the phone.”

Despite being siblings, Cameron and Adele grew up in different parts of the country – him in rural Wales and her in Tottenham, London – and finally came into each other’s lives back in 2007.

Speaking previously about their bond, Adele admitted, ‘It’s bizarre growing up in a completely different city but then when you see each other it’s as if you’ve spent every day of your lives together.

“Straight away I’m bullying him. Straight way he’s like, “You f**k off’. It’s amazing, immediate. He’s lovely. Really shy, which is the only difference.”

How Adele lose weight?

Adele’s seven stone weight loss caught the attention of fans when she first showed off her new, slimmer figure on Instagram back in May of 2020.

Adele credits the Sirtfood diet and working with a personal trainer for her dramatic weight loss. But it Adele’s diet plan, which cut out toxic and processed food and drinks, that allowed the singer to really start seeing results.

Adele has always looked amazing, but the Grammy Award-winning singer reportedly started to lose weight before she embarked on her mammoth 13-month ’25’ album tour in 2016. What started as a fitness journey for her health, to support the demands of touring, turned into a dramatic transformation.

With the countdown to 15th October now on, bookies Betfair have already started taking bets on Adele having a Xmas No1, headline Glastonbury, win 1-3 Grammys in 2022, have a No1 album AND sing in the John Lewis Christmas ad.

Betfair Spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said, “Adele is back and has been teasing her new music. Rumour Has It, it is going to be a big year for her and we make her odds-on at 5/6 to have this year’s Christmas number one. Fans can’t wait to say Hello to her in person at one of her concerts, and with one Glastonbury headliner already announced this week, we make the London superstar 8/11 to take one of the other headline slots.”

She looks set to be one busy girl!