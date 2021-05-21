We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has launched an adorable new pet range and it includes a mini version of its sell-out hanging egg chairs – made especially for cats.

The Aldi Hanging Egg Chair has left keen shoppers desperate to get their hands on it and queuing by the thousands online, for a chance to snap up the must-have garden accessory.

Last time Aldi released a re-stock, they sold out in a matter of minutes. Luckily, Tesco has a super similar version to Aldi’s iconic egg chair and they’re available to buy at Argos too, if you’re willing to pay a little more for the privilege.

Now, beloved budget retailer Aldi is giving your four-legged, feline friends the opportunity to relax in egg chair style, launching a new range of epic pet accessories.

And if you value sustainability, Aldi has you covered, as the new range claims to be 100% eco-friendly!

This Mini Egg Chair, priced at £34, is available in natural or grey wicker and comes with a removable cushion so your cat or little pooch can enjoy at their own level of comfort.

It’s perfect for any animal-loving home, making sure your little animals have a cosy and safe place to snuggle up – all while looking super stylish.

The sweet collection also includes a sleek Rattan Cat Igloo for £25, Bamboo Pet Bowls priced at £5, a Cardboard Cat Scratcher for £4, Recycled Dog Harnesses and Coats for £4, and natural rubber or recycled dog toys at just £3.

The range will be available for pre-order online on the Aldi website starting from the 23rd May and will be available in stores from the 30th May.

We’re sure they won’t be around for long, like so many of Aldi’s exclusive buys, so you’ll need to act fast to get your paws on one.

An Aldi spokesperson said, “Pet lovers should be quick as once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Customers can also get their hands on handy pet essentials like cat food for £3.99, eco-friendly cat litter at £3.49, and stylish cat igloo beds for £24.99.

Aldi’s statement adds, “Our Bamboo Pet Bowls are ideal for a mess-free feeding time. Designed with two bowls in one, it’s made with 100% bamboo fibres, a strong and durable material that is safe for both pets and owners.”