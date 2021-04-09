We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Tesco garden furniture range currently includes an egg chair that’s very similar to the Aldi version that sold out immediately.

With Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown now allowing us to meet outdoors following the rule of six, getting together in the garden is back on the cards.

Summer is creeping close and barbecues, outdoor drinks and grassy gatherings are filling our diary – so us Brits are keen to spruce up our gardens.

It’s no surprise that Aldi’s iconic hanging egg chair sold out in minutes when it was restocked recently, having been a hit with savvy shoppers every time it hit shelves in the past.

Tesco is now selling its own answer to the egg chair trend and we predict it’ll be just as popular.

Tesco Garden Rattan Egg Chair

Costing just £1 more than the Aldi one at £150, the Tesco Rattan Egg Chair will add an instant touch of style and comfort to any garden or outdoor space.

The main difference between the Aldi egg chair and the Tesco egg chair is that Aldi’s hangs, while Tesco’s stands on four sleek legs.

It’s only available in 100 Tesco stores nationwide – so, sadly, there’s no promise it’ll be stocked at your local branch.

We recommend giving your nearest Tesco stores a ring to check if any of them are stocking it to avoid disappointment when you get there.

Aldi’s hanging egg chair had over 70,000 shoppers waiting in an online queue when it re-launched online at the weekend and many weren’t lucky enough to add one to their basket.

Argos Rattan Effect Hanging Egg Chair

The Argos version of Aldi’s famous hanging egg chair is a little more pricey but is in stock now! An essential purchase if you’re desperate to relax in egg chair style this summer. View at Argos

If you’re willing to pay a little more for the privilege of relaxing in a suspended, cushioned seat this summer, there’s another super similar one at Argos for £250.

The Argos Rattan Effect Hanging Egg Chair has, of course, already been snapped up by plenty of egg chair hunters who have given it five star reviews.

With demand for egg chairs clearly at an all time high, we can only hope that Aldi will bring out lots more and that more of our go-to stores will jump on the trend.