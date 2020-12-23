Aldi’s sell out Heated Clothes Airer is back after huge demand

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi's bestselling Heated Clothes Airer is back, and shoppers can order them online right now. So if you need something to help your clothes dry faster in the colder months, this is an essential buy!

Aldi has responded to customer demand by bringing back their coveted Heated Clothes Airer to pre-order online. It will also be available in stores from 27th December, and joins their bestselling weighted blanket for must-have seasonal purchases.

The clothes airer makes drying clothing so much easier, especially when it’s too cold to hang them outside on a clothesline. It has 20 heated bars, it’s lightweight and folds down for easy storage making it perfect for any home.

On the website, the product description reads, ‘There’s nothing worse than hanging up wet clothes in your home and them taking ages to dry, especially in the colder months of the year! Save yourself precious drying time with this Easy Home Heated Clothes Airer, which features 20 heated bars for optimum space and even folds down too, for easy storage.’

The Easy Home Heated Clothes Airer is just £28.99, and large item home delivery is from £6.95. So if you’d like to get it delivered to your door, that’s definitely an option.

Easy Home Heated Clothes Airer

There’s also some clothes airers available on Amazon, if you just can’t wait to order one. This Highlands Electric Heated Clothes Dryer is £47.99, and is an ideal solution for drying and airing clothes and towels indoors.

Highlands Electric Heated Clothes Dryer

It’s also an energy saving alternative to tumble dryers, if you’d prefer not to use big appliances to dry your clothing. It has a sturdy frame and is easy to use and store.

Read more: 11 common laundry mistakes you’re probably making

Video of the Week

Or, you could choose this larger clothes airer if you have a larger family with lots more clothing and towels to dry. It can hold up to 15kg and folds down for easy storage.

Lakeland Concertina Airer with Aluminium Rungs

So if you’re looking for a heated clothes airer, there’s loads of great options available and they’ll arrive after the festive period. Why not treat yourself?