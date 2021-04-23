Aldi is selling an outdoor den kit for kids and it’s less than £15

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling outdoor den kits for kids - and they're less than £15 each.

If you’re a parent that’s trying to amp up the fun at home and entertain bored kids, pick up the Adventuridge Den Making Kit from Aldi so your little ones can rule their own space.

The play tents are exciting whether used inside or outside, great for giving kids a sense of fun, adventure and independence this summer.

With the Adventuridge Den Making Kit, you can ignite your child’s imagination and set their make-believe world in motion. With their very own hidden den, they’ll have hours of outdoor fun. All you have to do is initially help them in setting it up in your backyard, and then they’ll be off on thrilling and unforgettable garden adventures.

The tents come in both stars and camo print and are complete with everything your child could need for the ultimate back garden adventure.

There’s a mallet, rope, chalkboard and chalk and a torch along with the tent and everything needed to put it up.

Keep in mind that neither of the two dens are designed to be as durable as camping tents, but they do provide reasonable shade from the spring sun.

Sadly, they’ve already sold online but they’re launching in Aldi stores on 25th April – so plan your food shop for that date!