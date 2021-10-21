We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The perfect hair tool to recreate Kate’s signature blow-dry at home is so affordable on Amazon right now.

Amazon is known for its deals on electronics, but did you know you can also snap up some mind-blowing beauty bargains? Right now you can find Beauty Blender dupes and Dyson hair dryer dupes, discounted beauty gift sets, and even treat yourself to the five-star Babyliss Diamond Big Hair Brush.

If you’re a fan of Kate Middleton, you’ll no doubt join us in our envy over her perfectly blown-out hair. It always looks perfectly styled and effortless – but thanks to Amazon we may have found the perfect tool to easily recreate her look for just £31.99, down from £60!

Much like the viral Revlon brush, the Babyliss Diamond Big Hair Brush creates a ‘salon-perfect blow-dry at home’.

It features two different sized barrels, including a large 50mm barrel that gives your hair volume and shape, and a smaller 42mm barrel for shorter hair, layers, and fringes. Both barrels rotate for easy and quick styling.

Babyliss Diamond Big Hair Dual Replacement Brush Head

Babyliss Diamond Big Hair Dual Brush

Discounted for £60 to just £31.99 you can shop the perfect tool for an at-home blow-dry. This brush has everything you need to style, dry, and add volume to your hair. View Deal

The brush leaves your hair sleek and frizz-free unlike normal blow-drying and has two heat settings.

Amazon shoppers are blown away by this hair tool and have left plenty of glimmering reviews.

One very happy customer wrote, ‘This is my 4th one – I have one at home, one for travel and one at my parent’s place when we stay there. It is a perfect bouncy hair styler for me…I always get compliments on my hair. It’s quick to use and works like a dream.’

Another said, ‘This has had the most amazing effect on my curly frizzy hair – my hair is now smooth and thick looking as if I have come from a hair salon.’

And a third wrote, ‘This is, to put it simply, the best invention since sliced bread! Worked wonders to add volume and definition for my hair, which is normally very dry and frizzy, and which I can never blow dry properly with a brush and normal hairdryer. Very easy and intuitive to use, takes 10 minutes for my medium shoulder length hair.’

The reduced price is only on offer for a limited time so snap it up now if you want to snag a beauty bargain!