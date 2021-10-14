This £20 hair dryer is being hailed the ultimate Dyson dupe by Amazon shoppers

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon’s £20 hairdryer has five-star reviews and is being hailed by shoppers as a great alternative to the Dyson.

Amazon is a great place to find deals on gadgets like electric blankets, but even more so on beauty products. You can find deals on the viral Revlon hair dryer brush, even on beauty blender dupes, but right now shoppers are raving over this Dyson hairdryer dupe.

The HappyGoo Professional Hair Dryer has a very similar look to the famous Dyson but for a fraction of the price. It has a 2000W high-speed AC Motor for ‘fast drying and efficient styling’.

This powerful little blow dryer uses high-speed air to quickly dry your hair, without damaging it. It has three wind speed settings, with both hot air and cold air wind control functions, and a cool down button feature.

HappyGoo Professional Hair Dryer

HappyGoo Professional –

The HappyGoo hairdryer packs a punch despite its small size! It has three different airspeeds and uses Ionic conditioning technology to protect your hair.

Amazon shoppers are blown away by this deal! View Deal

The dryer promises that ‘Ionic conditioning’ will protect the hair and leave it frizz-free! It also comes with three attachments including a diffuser and two concentrators.

The dryer has a 30 days satisfaction guarantee, so if you don’t love it you can simply send it back!

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Priced at £299, the iconic Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer has had hair-obsessed beauty fans blown away since it launched in 2016. View Deal

Amazon shoppers love it and have been comparing it to the iconic Dyson gadget.

‘Exactly the same at an affordable price. Quick-drying, lightweight, sleek. The actual power of the hairdryer is impressive,’ one penned in a review.

While another said, ‘Blown away! Looks like a Dyson but hasn’t got the price of a Dyson’

A third customer left a glowing review saying, ‘Omg this hairdryer is amazing. I have fine curly flyaway hair and this hairdryer makes my hair look as if I have just left the salon. Overall fantastic value for money and would definitely recommend it.’