Amazon has slashed the price of this genius smartphone projector – and it’s perfect for watching the Euros final

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon is selling this wireless smartphone projector for under £80 right now and it’s perfect for creating the ultimate at-home movie night or providing the most epic match-watching experience ahead of Sunday's Euro final.

Amazon is known as the go-to place for great deals on gadgets from ice-cream makers to a game changing air fryer.

The online shopping giant is now offering a cool, wireless projector that can be used with your smartphone to create the most incredible watching experience – and you can have it delivered ahead of Sunday’s big England game!

The clever gadget allows you to project your favourite series and films wherever you want, from your bedroom wall to a hung-up sheet in the garden.

You can treat yourself to the Elephas W13 video projector with a £53 discount off of its usual price right now.

It’s wireless and connects to the WiFi but it also comes with a cable to connect it straight to your phone – so you can use it outdoors. You can also connect USB sticks, like Chromecast and Fire TV.

ELEPHAS W13 WiFi Mini Projector with Synchronize Smartphone Screen

This projector is wireless and connects to your phone, it’s got built-in speakers and has USB capabilities. It’s perfect for a movie night in or to take on the go. View Deal It can be yours for just £76.49 instead of £129.99 now, with built-in speakers, full HD, 24-bit true colour support, and projects a 200-inch screen. It’s perfect for a movie night in, an outdoor summer viewing party, or even to take on a holiday as it’s fully portable.

ELEPHAS W13 WiFi Mini Projector with Synchronize Smartphone Screen

It also makes the ideal gift for any movie buff!

Amazon customers love it and have given it plenty of rave reviews so far.

One wrote, ‘Really good quality for the price, kids enjoyed watching movies via USB including MKV format. The sound quality is very good. Option to view from different orientations depending on the install. Will enjoy this with the family as they can’t wait for a movie night now.’

Another gave it five stars and said, ‘Nice little projector this is. Easy to set up, use and transport. It is great for watching movies or casual games. I got it for my son and kids to watch cartoons on and feel like they are in the cinema.’

And a third penned, ‘This is a really great little projector. Out of the box, it seems tiny. But it packs a punch.’