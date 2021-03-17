We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon is selling an ice cream maker for less than £30 right now and you’re going to want to snap one up before the temperatures start to rise.

With summer on the horizon and staycations looking set to take the place of holidays in 2021 for another year in a row, we’re taking any chance we can to add a touch of at-home excitement to those sunny months spent in Blighty.

If you’re a sucker for ice cream or need to entertain bored kids, now is the time to add an ice cream maker to your stash of kitchen gadgets.

Sensio Home Ice Cream Maker Machine

Whip up batches of delicious ice cream, sorbet or frozen yoghurt in as little as 20 minutes – the kitchen essential of the summer! View Deal at Amazon

The Sensio Home Ice Cream Maker Machine is discounted to just £29 on Amazon, saving you a tenner on the super fun appliance.

You’ll be able to whip up batches of ice cream, frozen yoghurt and sorbet at the press of a button – and it only takes 20 minutes.

If you’re an Easter chocolate fiend, you’re going to want to follow our Cadbury Creme Egg ice cream recipe.

‘Sensio Home Ice Cream Makers can create ice cream, sorbet, gelato and frozen yoghurt in approximately 20 minutes! The refill opening in the lid allows you to add extra toppings and ingredients to create your perfect ice cream mix! Indulge in homemade natural ice cream at a fraction of the cost to store bought alternatives,’ the Amazon description reads.

You’ll also get a two year satisfaction guarantee when you purchase, so no need to worry about wasting your money on something that’s going to break.

It’s also got scoops of five star reviews from happy customers, so rest assured you’re in for a treat if you decide to buy.

One wrote, ‘Great ice cream maker! Now I simply and quickly make ice cream and berry sorbets at home. For a week I have already prepared 2 types of cream ice cream, yogurt ice cream and sorbet. My family is delighted!‘

‘Excellent for social gatherings, only takes 20 mins to make ice cream to your own requirements and flavour! Will be buying a few as Xmas presents most definitely,’ added another.

‘Very impressed with my purchase, I made the most delicious Rum and Raisin Ice cream – even if a bit to much rum 😊. I then made Frozen Mango Yogurt which again was delicious. The machine is so easy to use and so easy to clean after. I would highly recommend this to others,’ another penned.

We’re sold!