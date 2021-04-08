We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon has slashed the price of Aperol so that bargain booze fans can get stocked up for summer.

With Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown underway and meeting outdoors for gatherings on the cards as the weather (hopefully) warms up, we have some brilliant news for anyone whose go-to summer activity is mastering how to make the perfect Aperol Spritz.

While lockdown life may be preventing the UK from getting out to their favourite watering holes to enjoy a tipple, it hasn’t stopped the nation from indulging in an alcoholic beverage or two.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, the amount of alcohol UK shoppers are purchasing has soared.

With warm, summery weather sneaking in and a steady stream of bank holiday weekends in the calendar, there’s no better time to top up your stash of your favourite beverages.

Amazon is selling 70cl bottles of the orange Aperitivo for £11 instead of £16 right now.

Yep, the boozy hot weather classic usually retails at £16 on the site, but thanks to a generous price slash, you can nab a hefty bottle of the stuff for a seriously affordable ask.

To whip up a batch of the refreshing, bittersweet Aperol Spritz, all you’ll need is Aperol, some large wine glasses, lashings of prosecco and a little bit of soda water.

Combine the ingredients with heaps of ice and a wedge of orange for the dreamiest of sunshine cocktails.

If you want to take it a step further and make a slushy, iced version, simply blend up your preferred measurements of Aperol and prosecco with an orange Calippo ice lolly and two glasses of ice.

Cheers, indeed.