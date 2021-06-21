Treat yourself to 47% off these beauty gift sets from Sanctuary, NIVEA and Cath Kidston

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brits spend on average £400 on beauty products every year. So why not save yourself some pennies and invest in these much loved beauty gift sets now – whilst on offer with huge savings this Prime Day.

You can’t beat the quality (and heady scents) of bath and beauty products by the likes of Sanctuary, NIVEA and Cath Kidston, which are all MASSIVELY discounted at Amazon for the next 48 hours. Ideal as a lovely birthday present for mum, nan or your best mate, we’d suggest ordering two and treating yourself to one at these fabulous prices.

Amazon Prime Day UK Beauty Gift Sets – at a glance:

Sanctuary Spa Beauty Treats Gift Box – £22.50 £14.82 (SAVE £7.68)

Sanctuary Spa Petite Retreat Travel Bag – £13.50 £8.10 (SAVE £5.40)

Sanctuary Spa Signature Diffuser – £18 £12 (SAVE £6)

Cath Kidston Beauty Cottage Patchwork Picnic Tin Gift Set – £19.40 £14.36 (SAVE £5.04)

NIVEA Q10 Power Regime Gift Pack – £33 £11.30 (SAVE £21.70)

Sanctuary Spa Beauty Treats Gift Box

This Sanctuary Spa Beauty Treats Gift Box is a real steal at under £15 this Prime Day. Featuring a body wash, body lotion, body scrub and hand cream with Sanctuary’s heady ‘floriental’ signature scent – this set is sure to spice up shower time and promises silky soft skin for hours after too.

Sanctuary Spa Petite Retreat Travel Bag

Have all your favourite Sanctuary products to hand on holiday by investing in this Sanctuary Spa Petite Retreat Travel Bag – now with an exclusive £5 off this Prime Day. These pint-sized body beauties smell incredible, are vegan friendly and 100% recyclable too. So you can enjoy your pamper with peace of mind too.

Sanctuary Spa Signature Diffuser

With sparkling notes of citrus, bergamot and jasmine, it’s hard not to be swayed by this Sanctuary Spa Signature Diffuser available with 30% off this Prime Day. The heavenly scent has added vanilla, patchouli and sandalwood that add that extra touch of luxury to your home.

Cath Kidston Beauty Cottage Patchwork Picnic Tin Gift Set

We’re bowled over by this Cath Kidston Patchwork Picnic Tin Gift Set that comes gorgeously wrapped in this floral picnic tin hamper. On offer with over £5 off, the set comes with 5 luxury bath and body treats that makes the perfect present for a female friend or family member. The cleansing body wash, naturally exfoliating walnut shell body scrub, scented body lotion and two flowery bath fizzers scream ‘serious pampering me-time’ and boast heavenly honeysuckle, orange peel and sun-dappled cornflower scents.

NIVEA Q10 Power Regime Gift Pack

Looking to improve your skincare regime? Look no further than the NIVEA Q10 Power Regime Gift Pack with a huge 47% saving at Amazon for the next 48 hours. This gift set has refined your regime down to three handy products that promise to tackle ageing: NIVEA Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Day Cream (50ml), Night Cream (50ml) and Bright Eye Cream (15ml). Whilst the signature Q10 ingredient is the secret to strengthening and rejuvenating skin, slowing the ageing process and adding moisture. We’ll take one for mum and one for us at this great price!

So whether it’s for you or someone else, take a look at the smashing reductions to be had this Amazon Prime Day.

