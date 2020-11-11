Best Christmas wrapping paper 2020 that you can order online

The ongoing pandemic has made it harder to shop for non-essential items in person, but thankfully there's plenty of great places to order your Christmas wrapping paper online this year.

Take a look at our pick of the best Christmas wrapping paper for 2020 that you can order online this year to get ahead of your festive wrapping whilst staying at home this month.

With a second lockdown in England over the next few weeks, it may have thrown a spanner in the works when it comes to your Christmas shopping. All non-essential shops will be closed during this period, so many people are going online to stock up on on festive goods from advent calendars for kids and Christmas toys to early Christmas food shopping.

If you’re in need of some Christmas wrapping paper, there’s lots of places you can get your hands on some online. From traditional Christmas designs to more quirky ones, we’re sure you’ll find the perfect one for that special person.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about buying wrapping paper online…

Where is the best place to buy wrapping paper online?

For all your Christmas wrapping needs, Amazon’s The Gift Wrapping Store has everything you need in one handy place. As well as plenty of great designs, they also have gift labels, gift bags, sellotape and more. So it’s a great place to start if you’ve completely ran out of wrapping supplies and need to stock up.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, you’ll also be able to get these delivered to your door a lot faster, helping you to get ahead on gift wrapping. What’s not to love?

We’ve also rounded up our favourite places to buy Christmas wrapping paper online this year below with designs from John Lewis, PaperChase, Not On The HighStreet and more!

What is the most environmentally friendly wrapping paper?

As a general rule, wrapping paper can only be recycled if it passes the ‘scrunch test’. To do this, take a piece of the wrapping paper and scrunch it into a ball in your hand. If the paper stays in a ball and doesn’t bounce back into shape, then it’s likely you can recycle it.

In general, paper wrap can be recycled but any wrapping paper with foil or glitter on cannot and needs to go in the general waste bin. Before recycling, make sure you remove any sticky tape and decorations such as ribbons and bows because these can’t be recycled either.

To make choosing environmentally-friendly Christmas wrapping paper easier than ever, certain retailers have removed all glitter from their Christmas wrapping products. One of the first supermarkets to do this was Marks & Spencer in 2019 and this year Tesco have also announced that they too are removing glitter from their own-brand Christmas wrapping, gift bags, cards and crackers.

In addition to removing glitter from their Christmas wrapping paper, this year Waitrose has also eliminated single-use plastic that can’t be recycled, giving shoppers the option to have an environmentally friendly Christmas this season.

Best Christmas wrapping paper 2020

Scroll down for our pick of the best Christmas wrapping that you can buy online this year…