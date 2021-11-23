The Black Friday Yankee Candle deals have already started and for fragrance lovers out there, their latest daily deal might just be what you’ve been waiting for.
Covering their square jar candles in both the large and medium size, Yankee Candle are offering a huge discount on some much-loved classics. With this buy 1 get 1 free offer you can mix and match on all your favourite fragrances – or even discover a brand new one – just in time for Christmas. These stunning candles are perfect for anyone who rushed to buy the Yankee Candle Sleep Diffuser in the early Black Friday sale, or who loves scents so much they can’t get enough of the best Black Friday perfume deals.
So whether you want to make your home smell extra special or want to treat your loved ones, this Black Friday Yankee Candle daily deal is well worth checking out. Here we reveal our pick of the best promotions to take full advantage of.
Don’t delay, this limited-time offer is only available for a few more hours!
Black Friday Yankee Candle deals at a glance
- Candied Cranberry Large Two-Wick Square Jar Candle – BUY 1 GET 1 FREE at Yankee Candle.
- Snowy Tuberose Large Two-Wick Square Jar Candle – BUY 1 GET 1 FREE at Yankee Candle
- Sea Salt & Lavender Large Two-Wick Square Jar Candle – BUY 1 GET 1 FREE at Yankee Candle
- Tonka Bean & Pumpkin Medium Three-Wick Square Jar Candle – BUY 1 GET 1 FREE at Yankee Candle
- Citrus Grove Medium Three-Wick Square Jar Candle – BUY 1 GET 1 FREE at Yankee Candle
- Black Friday Pre-Made Mixed Bundle including Twinkling Lights Candle, Crisp Campfire Apples Diffuser, Sparkling Cinnamon Tealights and Snowflake Cookie Candle- SAVE 50% at Yankee Candle.
- Black Friday Pre-Made Mixed Bundle including Christmas Eve Candle, Clean Cotton Diffuser, Snow in Love Tealights and Christmas Cookie Candle – SAVE 50% at Yankee Candle
Black Friday Yankee Candle buy 1 get 1 free daily offer
Candied Cranberry Large Two-Wick Square Jar Candle – £25.99 – BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
This holiday fragranced candle is a must-have for the festive season. Sharp cranberry, sweetened with spun sugar notes and topped with malt and vanilla, this would make a very special gift.
Snowy Tuberose Large Two-Wick Square Jar Candle – £25.99 – BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
With fruity notes of warm plum, frangipani, cedar and clove combined with the floral aromas of gardenia, jasmine and tuberose, this is a beautiful addition to any home.
Sea Salt & Lavender Large Two-Wick Square Jar Candle – £25.99 – BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
If you’re looking for your next bedroom or bathroom candle then look no further. With lavender and sea salt, this is one soothing fragrance.
Tonka Bean & Pumpkin Medium Three-Wick Square Jar Candle – £21.00 – BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
Prepare to be swept away by the autumnal scent of pumpkin and vanilla-like tonka bean in this stunning soft golden candle.
If you love having a signature scent in your home, or possibly in each room, then these Yankee Candle picks have you covered. From the festive fruity notes of the Candied Cranberry candle to the calming Sea-Salt & Lavender scented candle, there’s something for everyone. Each of the Large Square Jar Candles come complete with two natural fibre wicks to help release the maximum comforting glow and scented warmth into a room.
Meanwhile the Medium Square Candles feature three wicks also made from natural fibres and are ever so slightly smaller. Though both sizes feature a metal lid that’s been specially designed to fit perfectly underneath to create a platform that makes the most out of this beautiful product.
The Large Square Jar Candles have a burn time of 65-90 hours, whilst the Medium Square Jar Candles’ is 28-38 hours long. Both are made from premium quality wax that helps each Yankee Candle to have a cleaner and more consistent burn.
With the Large candles priced at £25.99 and the Medium candles at £21.99, the buy 1 get 1 free offer can help save you some serious money if you want to stock up on a variety of scents.
Will you be picking one of these stunningly scented Yankee Candles with the Black Friday deals this year?