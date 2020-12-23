We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M cable knit bedding is fleecy and shoppers are snapping it up to be cosy at Christmas

B&M is selling this cosy cable knit fleece bedding and shoppers are going wild for it.

The duvet cover would look great with matching family pyjamas and the bargain home store shared a snap on its Instagram account with the caption, “Wrap up for a cold with this gorgeous cable knit fleece duvet set.”

B&M added, “The sherpa reverse is SO cozy; you’ll never want to leave and it’s only £22 for the double! (SC: 362253, KING: 362254).”

And fans are keen to get their hands on the winter-warmer duvet set.

One shopper, who had already bagged themselves a bedding set told others, “I’ve bought this for Christmas, putting it on Christmas eve.”

The B&M post added, “WHO needs to be wrapped up in this?!” After seeing the post, another shopper said, “Cozy vibes.”

Earlier this year the store had fleece teddy bear bedding on sale and fans couldn’t wait to try it out for comfort.

But some fans are disappointed the duvet cover doesn’t come in a super-king size after one shopper asked, ‘Why don’t you do super king would love this.’

And another potential buyer is keen to know whether the fleece bedding can be put in the tumble dryer.

The cable knit set is just one of the many styles on sale. With many areas in strict Tier 4 restrictions and more places set to have tighter Covid-19 measures, it looks like many families will be swapping shopping trips for duvet days as they relax over the festive season.

This latest cable knit buy, made from 100% polyester, is described online as perfect to “create a stylish new look in your bedroom with this supersoft, cable knit duvet set.”

The luxuriously soft duvet cover with fleece outer and supersoft sherpa reverse —also claims to be “perfect for keeping you warm and snug on chilly nights.”

It’s available in either cream or grey colours.