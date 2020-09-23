We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Let us set the scene; you're snuggled around a fire, watching a Christmas film with your family, drinking a hot chocolate. How do you make this situation even better? Matching family Christmas pyjamas, of course.

Fun for the whole family, the trend of matchy-matchy pjs has reached an all-time high this year with us all welcoming cosy nights in with open arms.

Everyone from Amazon to George at Asda has launched iterations for 2020, from stars and reindeers to penguins and Mickey Mouse styles, there are so many to choose from. It’s even something you can include in your little one’s Christmas Eve box.

If you want to jump on this cute Christmas tradition then you need to see our edit of the best matching Christmas pyjamas below– twinning is indeed winning with this lot.

Bear family matching Christmas pyjamas at Next

These super cute sets are perfect for all the family. Get them from £12 at Next and there’s even matching bear socks for just £5, here.

VIEW AT NEXT

Slogan family Christmas pyjamas at George at Asda

Show the family who’s boss in these fun slogan pyjamas with Christmas tree print bottoms. For adults and kids, we can image these will be a talking point around the dinner table this year. They’re selling out fast, get them from £7-10 before they go.

VIEW AT ASDA

Matching Christmas family pyjamas by Sparks and Daughters

These perfect penguin pyjamas (trying saying that after a festive sherry) are ideal to wear across winter and not just for the big day. For mum, dad and the little ones – you can even personalise these with your names or initials to make them extra special. Priced £40.

VIEW AT NOTHS

Matching family Christmas pyjamas at Marks and Spencer

The polar bear set is so cool, the whole family will want to wear them. With a nightdress for women and a long sleeved top and trousers for men and kids, there’s one for everyone to enjoy. Priced from £7 at Marks and Spencer.

VIEW AT MARKS AND SPENCER

Matching family Christmas pyjamas at Amazon

The whole family is bound to love these reindeer pjs. Do you know who else will love them? Your pet dog – once you make them a true member of the family with a matching checked bandana. For babies, children, males and females – you’ll want to get these ahead of Christmas to wear them as much as you can on the build-up. Prices start at £5.99.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Matching family Christmas pyjamas at Next

Carrying on the reindeer theme, these all-over print pairs from Next with gold detail are the non-tacky Xmas pyjamas to snap up. From 9 months to 16-year-olds and then in adult male and female sizes, you’re bound to want to wear them on repeat long before Christmas day – we won’t tell anyone! Priced from £13.

VIEW AT NEXT

Matching family Christmas T-shirts at Etsy

These personalised elf T-shirts will be a fun addition to all the family’s nighttime looks. Whether you for ‘brother elf’ or name the whole family just like the Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs with ‘cute’, ‘cheeky’ or even ‘bossy’ elf. Have fun designing styles for the whole family and be prepared for all the selfies. Priced £13.90.

VIEW AT ETSY

Matching family Christmas pyjamas at Etsy

This one really is for the little ones. If you have a tiny person who is obsessed with Baby Shark, or know someone who is – this is the sweater to go for. Throw on over your favourite pyjamas for the perfect cosy outfit. We can imagine the Christmas songs will be slightly different when you’re wearing these ‘doo, doo, doo’. Priced from £15.20.

VIET AT ETSY

Personalised family Christmas pyjamas by Mimi Lunn

For a subtle take on Christmas pyjamas, opt for this sleek red style with white piping detail. The best part about these is that you’ll be able to wear them for December, and beyond. Get the mum, dad and child matching set at Not on the High Street, now. Want even more good news? You can personalise them all with initials. Priced £60

VIEW AT NOTHS

Matching dinosaur family Christmas pyjamas at Pat Pat

Video of the Week

Make festive pyjamas a family tradition with these amazing matching dinosaur Christmas pjs from Pat Pat. Kit the whole family out to match in these fun-filled designs. In baby, kids, women and men sizes, there will be one to fit the whole family. These check PJ bottoms will also see you through winter nights, too. Priced from £7.

VIEW NOW AT PAT PAT