B&M is selling an adorable dog paddling pool to keep your pups cool as we head into summer.

Cue the splash pool sprinkler for dogs now available for just £8 at the budget retailer. The perfect outdoor toy is great for when your furry friends need to cool off.

The pet Cooling Sprinkler Mat is designed to be easy to use and provide fresh running for your hot dog to play in when the temperature soars. Non-slip pads are also included, so you can rest assured that your dog is safe.

The cooling mats are now available at B&M stores around the country; so just use the product code 369956 on the website to check if it’s in stock at your local branch.

The pool itself is shallow, with tiny holes around the edge that turn into makeshift sprinklers once it is filled up.

Not just that B&M is selling cute bathrobes for dogs, so your pooch can dry off in style after a day at the pool.

B&M shared a snap of the super cute launch on Instagram and the comment section quickly filled up with dog owners keen to get their hands on one.

‘How cute! 😍,’ one wrote, tagging their pal, while another joked, ‘I don’t know about you, but I want this for myself!!’

‘It’s going in my basket 😂 if Lexi doesn’t like it I’m sure it will cool me down 😂,’ one more added, agreeing that it’ll make for a handy summer cooler for her if it doesn’t go down well with her pup.