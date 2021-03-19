We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M is selling adorable bathrobes for dogs and they're irresistible!

B&M is selling adorable bathrobes for dogs and they will give your pampered pooch ultimate cuteness.

The budget store is forever pushing the boundaries when it comes to giving its shoppers something unique and value for money like these Next furniture dupes and dog owners are going to find it hard to resist this latest gadget.

When it comes to bathtimes for dogs, some love it and others hate it, but this pet bathrobe is going to put the fun back into bedtime routines and will make even the cutest dog breed even cuter.

B&M took to its Instagram page to announce the launch and uploaded an adorable snap of some dogs trying out the bathrobes and they look so good – and they’re such a bargain, it would be silly to pass up the photo opportunity as the B&M dog bathrobes are just £5 each. And even if you’ve not got a dog, we bet you know someone who would love these.

They captioned the B&M dog bathrobes, ‘Who else is ready for bed already? @chelsea_and_bertie looking so gorgeous in their new Dogrobes!! Pet Drying Robe only £5 (SC: 362766)’

The specially designed B&M dog bathrobes are available in either blue or pink, and shoppers are already wanting to get their hands on the ultimate bathtime accessory.

One shopper put, “Omg NEED’ another put, ‘ralph needs one of these…for surreee’ as she tagged her friend and another excited shopper wrote, ‘you know you wanna get these for the dogs’ followed with a crying with laughter emoji.

And that’s not all as B&M is also selling this must-have accessory to help pets climb up onto the sofa – with their very own pet stairs enabling even the smallest dogs able to join you on the sofa instantly.

No longer will you have to get up from your comfy spot to help them up and down, simply sit back and let them make unlimited trips from the sofa to their food bowls.

And for £12 they’re definitely worth the added rest and relaxation you’re going to get and some pet owners are rushing to buy them right now.

Video of the Week

One wrote, ‘Rushing out to get @hugothedachshund1 one haha.’ But another shopper is hesitant at her pooch being a fan and added, ‘If only Nala would use this.’

But if you’re not into your dog being allowed on the sofa, treat them to Aldi’s scalloped velvet pet bed and then they can have their own mini-sofa to sit on.