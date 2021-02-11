We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Can't sleep? Insomniacs have rated this £10 sleep accessory as life changing.

Maybe the ongoing world health pandemic leaving you worried, tired, or anxious? Well, there’s a new device that can help you nod off much quicker than before and you can buy it for under £10.

If you’re wondering why am I so tired, or want to know how to fall asleep when everything else has failed, then the key to a good night’s sleep could be here right before your very eyes.

One happy customer described the mask as ‘Best mask I’ve ever tried’.

DEAL IN FULL: PLEMO sleep eye cover – £9.99 at Amazon.com



The PLEMO sleep eye cover is the perfect sleep accessory, enabling you to get a good night’s sleep or relaxing daytime snooze, awakening feeling rested and refreshed

A sleep aid and eye relaxer, the sleep eye cover has specially designed contours that eliminate all gaps around the nose area, completely blocking out all unwanted light for relaxing comfort, helping you to fall asleep quicker.

Constructed with ultra-soft and breathable memory foam, this sleep eye cover gently soothes the areas around your eyes for optimal relaxation. Hypoallergenic and latex-free, it is designed with your health and comfort in mind.

In addition, its special design features cushioned pockets above your eyes, which allow for normal blinking and eye movement. Rated one of the most comfortable sleep eye cover on the market, the mask provides ample space above your eyes and won’t compress your face– you can even wear it without smudging eye make-up

With a one-size-fits all that is true, thanks to its adjustable fasteners that can be easily adjusted to provide a perfect fit for both children and adults; to fit more sizes of head, the straps have been improved to elastic ones.

One user commented, ‘As a nightshift worker, I have the unfortunate task of trying to sleep while the sun comes awake. I have tried masks in the past but always abandoned them because they felt too uncomfortable, like a facehugger latched onto my face. This one, however, doesn’t feel like it’s putting any pressure on my eyes at all, as it has extra little pads that push it out around the eye area while still completely blocking out the light. The mask is also extremely comfortable to wear and to lie on.’

Another happy customer added, ‘I cannot rate this product high enough. This is the best eye mask I have ever purchased.’

And a third former insomniac wrote, ‘This sleep mask has changed my life. Never used one before but was worried about it being uncomfortable or waking me up. This isn’t the case at all, it has helped me to sleep so much better than I have done in years. It’s soft and barely notice you’re wearing it! Don’t know what I would do without it now!’