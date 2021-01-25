Genius hack for de-icing your frosty car using THIS £3 cleaning product

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A clever mum has shared a genius trick for de-icing a frosty car, using a cheap cleaning product you might already have in the cupboard.

Angela Hickling took to social media to share the life changing hack, sharing a video of her removing frost from her windshield in seconds using nothing but an empty stain remover bottle and some warm water.

Both the Dr Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover and the Pet Stain and Odour Remover bottles come with a built in brush, allowing you to gently scrape the ice away from your car using the power of the gentle bristles combined with the warm water.

No more freezing cold fingers from scraping the ice off by hand or splashing yourself with moisture from throwing cup after cup of water over the car.

‘I’m a genius, get ya self one of these bottles, fill it with warm water and ya sorted, no cold hands scraping anymore and it cleans ya window screen to, the brush bit is ideal,’ Angela wrote alongside the ingenious upload.

You can pick up a Dr Beckmann bottle for just £3 on Amazon now and Prime customers will receive it the next day.

Simply pour the product into a separate bottle and you can use the brush for defrosting your car straight away – or have a rummage in the cleaning cupboard to see if you already have one to hand!

Make sure you don’t put scorching water on your chilly windshield though as this could cause a crack.

Another super smart way of banishing pesky ice from the car is to simply fill a sandwich bag with warm water and glide it over the ice, melting it away in moments.

Video of the Week

‘Hot water in a food bag and bam you’ve got a de ice and a hand warmer. Works a treat, and it’s fast,’ Facebook user Daniel Harris posted on the platform.

‘I used warm tap water so I could safely hold it and lower the risk of cracking my screen. The de-icer cans are so cold in the morning and this way keeps u nice and toasty.’