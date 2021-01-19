We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Deliveroo is offering customers a £15 lockdown takeaway for just £5 and it’s so easy to claim.

The takeaway delivery service has been on speed dial for most of us during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but as we vow to spend less and eat healthier, most of us have neglected the app…until now.

Bosses have decided to reward new customers only with a low-cost takeaway – giving them £10 off their first order when they spend £15 or more – if they order their food through the app.

But be quick as the offer is only valid until 28th February.

Download the Deliveroo app via the App Store or Google Play.

Set up an account, place your order.

Type in the voucher code ” WEGETFOOD ” at the checkout.

The voucher is for new customers only can only be used once, and doesn’t work for any age-restricted products like alcohol.

A savvy shopper spotted the deal on hotukdeals.com and while Deliveroo might not be available where you live, it’s running in over 200 towns and cities. You can check if the delivery service is available in your area by visiting the Deliveroo website.

Food lovers are already planning their takeaway treat, One wrote, ‘Great I’ll give this a try £15 of Nando’s for £5 + delivery is very appealing if it works.’

Another put, ‘Worked here thank you’ and a third added, ‘Thanks guys worked great got free delivery to got burger king coming which I haven’t had in a long time just over £5 all in.’

And if you’re already a customer, why not ask your housemate, parents, or grandparents to sign up to take advantage of the offer.

One user has already found a loophole in the ordering system. She advised, ‘Just used a new email, same phone number and it works, happy days.’