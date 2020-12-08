Trending:

Is it just us, or does perfume smell even better when you've saved money?
Lucy Abbersteen
    • In the run up to Christmas, Boots is forever treating us to brilliant beauty sales and cheap perfume deals galore.

    If you’re struggling to think of the best Christmas gifts for mums, few things are better than unwrapping a bottle of your favourite fragrance on Christmas morning. And with Boots offering up to half price on some of the most popular designer perfumes, this week you’re able to save big on Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Versace and more.

    difference between cheap and expensive perfume

    The particular offer includes some of the UK’s top 10 most searched-for fragrances in 2020, including Versace Eros and Gucci Bamboo For Her – with some of the prices having been slashed by more than 50%. Now that’s what we call a special offer!

    Gucci Bamboo for her Eau de Toilette 50ml

    Was £63 now £31.50 – view now at Boots

    Gucci Bamboo For Her

    Hugo Boss BOSS Orange Woman Eau de Toilette 75ml

    Was £60 now £29.94 (save £30.06) – view now at Boots

    Hugo Boss BOSS Woman

    Calvin Klein Women Eau de Parfum 50ml

    Was £57 now £33 (save £24) – view now at Boots

    Calvin Klein Women Eau de Parfum

    Ralph Lauren Polo Red Eau de Toilette

    Was £68 now £31.50 (save £36.50) – view now at Boots

    Ralph Lauren Polo Red

    Versace Eros Flame Eau de Parfum 100ml

    Was £85 now £42.50 – view now at Boots

    Versace Eros Flame

    Happy spritzing!