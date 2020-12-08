We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In the run up to Christmas, Boots is forever treating us to brilliant beauty sales and cheap perfume deals galore.

If you’re struggling to think of the best Christmas gifts for mums, few things are better than unwrapping a bottle of your favourite fragrance on Christmas morning. And with Boots offering up to half price on some of the most popular designer perfumes, this week you’re able to save big on Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Versace and more.

Video of the Week

Right now you can also save big on make-up sets, like this Lancôme bundle worth £73 that’s just £35 this week.

Boots Star Fragrance Deal

Up to half price off selected fragrances – view now at Boots



The particular offer includes some of the UK’s top 10 most searched-for fragrances in 2020, including Versace Eros and Gucci Bamboo For Her – with some of the prices having been slashed by more than 50%. Now that’s what we call a special offer!

Gucci Bamboo for her Eau de Toilette 50ml

Was £63 now £31.50 – view now at Boots



Hugo Boss BOSS Orange Woman Eau de Toilette 75ml

Was £60 now £29.94 (save £30.06) – view now at Boots



Calvin Klein Women Eau de Parfum 50ml

Was £57 now £33 (save £24) – view now at Boots



Ralph Lauren Polo Red Eau de Toilette

Was £68 now £31.50 (save £36.50) – view now at Boots



Versace Eros Flame Eau de Parfum 100ml

Was £85 now £42.50 – view now at Boots



Now is it just us, or does perfume smell even better when you’ve saved money?

Happy spritzing!