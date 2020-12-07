Don’t miss your chance to get this £73 Lancôme set for just £35

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It's even better than half price!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – for money saving gift sets galore, that is! Whether you’re currently on the hunt for the best Christmas presents for mums, festive Christmas hampers or the top Christmas toys for 2020, there are deals to be had on just about every corner of the high street. And luckily enough, you’re in the right place to seek them out.

When it comes to beauty the holidays really are the best time to save, as this is when brands start releasing their money-saving Christmas gifting bundles – or big festive flash sales, like this very easy way to get £15 off No7 at Boots today.

Even the high end and designer brands get involved, with this Lancôme set currently better than half price exclusively at Boots. If you do manage to get your hands on one of these super sets, you’ll save yourself almost £40 on some of the French beauty brand’s best products. Now, that’s what’s known as a steal in our book!

Lancôme Hydra Zen Star Gift Set

Was £73 now £35 (save £38) – View at Boots



Video of the Week

Inside this hot pink tin you’ll find five of Lancôme’s most popular skincare and make-up products in various sizes, including a new full size mascara for your make-up bag. Just in time for (virtual) party season!

What is in the Lancôme Hydra Zen Star Gift Set?

Lancôme Hydra Zen Day Cream – 30ml

Lancôme Hydra Zen Night Cream – 15ml

Lancôme Tonique Confort Lotion – 50ml

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum – 7ml

Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara in Black – 9ml (full size)

Reusable storage tin

If like us this set has caught your eye, don’t hang about, because we can pretty much guarantee that this bargain bundle will be a sell out during the Christmas shopping frenzy.

Race you to the checkouts!