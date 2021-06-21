Save up to £80 on Fitbit smartwatches with these fantastic Amazon Prime Day offers

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s safe to say that Fitbits have taken the health and fitness world by storm, with these handy interactive watches revolutionising the way we eat, sleep and workout. The company currently boasts around 28 million users, with over 100 million devices sold globally. But for all their brilliance, many of us are often put off by the price – that is until now.

This Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the prices down on these smartwatches by a whopping £80. So if you’ve been holding out for a Fitbit bargain, nows the time to invest. With over 80% savings on a range of colours – there’s bound be a hue that suits you. Just don’t delay – as we reckon these are sure to be a sell-out.

Amazon Prime Day UK Fitbit Smartwatches – at a glance:

Fitbit Versa 2 – Petal/Copper Rose – £199.99 £ 119.99 (SAVE £80)

Fitbit Versa 2 – Black Carbon – £199.99 £ 119.99 (SAVE £80)

Fitbit Versa 2 – Bordeaux (exclusive to Amazon) – £199.99 £ 119.99 (SAVE £80)

Fitbit Charge 4 – Black – £129.99 £99 (SAVE £30.99)

Fitbit Versa 3 – Midnight/Soft Gold – £199.99 £159 (SAVE £40.99)

Fitbit Versa 3 – Black – £199.99 £168.29 (SAVE £31.70)

Fitbit Versa 3 – Pink Clay/Soft Gold – £199.99 £168.79 (SAVE £31.20)

Fitbit Versa 3 – Soft Gold/Thistle – £199.99 £184.99 (SAVE £15)

Fitbit Inspire 2 – Desert Rose – £89.99 £64.99 (SAVE £25)

Fitbit Inspire 2 – Lunar Gold – £89.99 £64.99 (SAVE £25)

Fitbit Inspire 2 – Black – £89.99 £64.99 (SAVE £25)

Fitbit Versa 2 – Petal/Copper Rose

Trendy, durable and guaranteed to get you off the sofa, there’s not much to like about this smartwatch. And we especially love the colour of this Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch in Petal/Copper Rose giving us incredible technology in a stylish pastel shade. Unlike older models, the Fitbit Versa boasts 4+ days battery life, so you can get your news, weather, bedtime alarms and exercise stats for longer with little need to charge. Plus you can link up your Amazon Alexa to access all of your usual benefits from the convenience of your wrist.

Fitbit Versa 2 – Black Carbon

This no-nonsense and sleek Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch in Black Carbon is the perfect partner for the gym or any at-home workout. With the clever accessory tracking your heart rate, exercise efforts and the amount of calories you burn and sharing the results on screen to help with performance. You can even link up your email and social media, with apps like Gmail and Facebook available to download and use on the go. Plus impress your mates with the option to contactless pay with the special wallet function.

Fitbit Versa 2 – Bordeaux (exclusive to Amazon)

Those seeking a more striking, wintery colour should pick up this Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch in Bordeaux that is sure to complement any active-wear in your wardrobe. In addition to its AMAZING exercise tracking abilities, this handy smartwatch can also monitor your sleep cycle – making notes of your time awake, time asleep and the amount of REM and deep sleep you’re getting. There’s also an option to set up alarms to help you wake up in the morning too. With every current Fitbit purchase, the company are offering a free 90-day premium trial of the Fitbit app. This boasts even more impressive abilities for good health and wellbeing.

More Fitbit deals on Amazon Prime Day:

Fitbit Charge 4 – Black – £129.99 £99 (SAVE £30.99)

Fitbit Versa 3 – Midnight/Soft Gold – £199.99 £159 (SAVE £40.99)

Fitbit Versa 3 – Black – £199.99 £168.29 (SAVE £31.70)

Fitbit Versa 3 – Pink Clay/Soft Gold – £199.99 £168.79 (SAVE £31.20)

Fitbit Versa 3 – Soft Gold/Thistle – £199.99 £184.99 (SAVE £15)

Fitbit Inspire 2 – Black – £89.99 £64.99 (SAVE £25)

Fitbit Inspire 2 – Desert Rose – £89.99 £64.99 (SAVE £25)

Fitbit Inspire 2 – Lunar Gold – £89.99 £64.99 (SAVE £25)

So whether it’s for you or someone else, take a look at the smashing reductions to be had this Amazon Prime Day.

Sign up to a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which you can cancel before the 30 days is over if you change your mind.

Best Amazon Prime Day Baby Deals 2021 It’s Amazon Prime Day on June 21st and 22nd – and there are plenty of bargains on offer. Save as much as 50% on baby essentials such as pushchairs, cots, car seats, carriers. View the latest offers