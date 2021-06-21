Save 33% on this luxury food gift hamper this Amazon Prime Day – perfect for last-minute presents

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hampers are the new heroes of gift-giving, with mums, dads, grannies, in-laws and siblings alike all enjoying an extravagant food and drink set on birthdays and special occasions. This is why you really can’t go wrong with this luxury gift hamper by Clearwater Hampers this Amazon Prime Day – with the beautifully wrapped treat available with a staggering 33% off.

The small Oxfordshire-based business know a thing or two about hampers boasting 40 years’ experience of hand-picking and wrapping the perfect package. What’s more, Amazon shoppers who invest in this set can claim back £10 credit to spend again on the big day when they support small businesses like this. So with a tenner back and a gift for grandad sorted – we think you’ll agree this offer is one that mustn’t be missed!

Bearing Gifts Luxury Food Hamper

This gorgeous gift hamper is overflowing with delicious treats. Making it the perfect present for the foodie in your life. From Joe and Seph’s gourmet popcorn to Verduijns savoury black pepper & seasalt crackers – this set contains a generous mix of 12 sweet and savoury snacks for an extra-special teatime indulgence. View Deal

This luxurious food hamper is sure to put a smile on any lucky recipient’s face. Containing posh salted caramel popcorn, dessert chocolates, lemon biscuits, gourmet marshmallows, dry roasted peanuts and plenty more – there’s snacks to suit everyone. Plus they can wash them all down with a decent cuppa or coffee, thanks to the Cartwright and Butler tea bags and Edinburgh Tea and Coffee Co. Breakfast coffee sachets included inside. Just don’t forget to add your own free personalised gift message before sending straight to their door!

So whether it’s for you or someone else, take a look at the smashing reductions to be had this Amazon Prime Day.

