Holly Willoughby swears by this £4 high street beauty product

Holly Willoughby has proved once again that she loves a highstreet beauty bargain after wowing fans with her flawless complexion.

Holly Willoughby looked completely flawless on last Sunday’s Dancing on Ice episode. Enhancing her natural beauty with a new concealer from The Ordinary which is only £4.90 – and available at Boots!

Holly paired the simple look with a stunning couture-like white feathered dress, giving of movie star vibes. Her fans were in awe of how great she looked calling her ‘stunning’ and a ‘film star.’

Make-up artist Patsy O’Neill created the gorgeous glow-up, posting a cute snap of the final look on her Instagram.

The beauty pro kindly detailed the products used, included several powerhouse brands like Charlotte Tilbury, NARS and affordable cult skincare and beauty name, The Ordinary.

The Orindary Concealer

The Ordinary’s concealer is a purse-friendly product which is great if you’re on the go! The brand is known for its excellent value and inclusivity not to mention the brilliant results. A skincare first brand that now has a small range of affordable makeup its concealer is a definite must-buy.

There are 36 shades in the new range, which offers high coverage with a soft-focus finish. Highly-pigmented with a thin nozzle for easy application- great if you’re on the go! The concealer helps blur out unwanted fine lines with a flattering finish.

Reviewing the affordable complexion must-have, one happy customer said, ‘I have been trying various concealers but hadn’t found one that actual managed to conceal the dark circles under my eyes.

‘It has performed well! It didn’t settle in fine lines and gives good coverage. It doesn’t look heavy or cakey either. I applied it at about 7am and at 19.00 it’s still performing!’

Other commenters raved about the new best buy saying, ‘Today I tried this product and I am VERY pleased with the results. A small amount goes a long way and the finish is lovely. You could say that I am a happy customer! 😊’