Dancing On Ice line-up 2021: All the celebrities on this year’s show

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Dancing On Ice line-up 2021 has been revealed and this year’s celebrity contestants have been announced as the ITV show, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, prepares to return to our screens this January.

Although this year’s series of the celebrity ice skating competition will be shorter, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is still lots in store for viewers. Usually starting in the first week of the year, this year Dancing on Ice starts on 17th January 2021.

In the Dancing on Ice line-up 2021, there are former Olympians, a TOWIE star and a WAG, as well as a rapper and some former soap stars! Here is the full list of who’ll be learning to ice skate for our entertainment this year…

Dancing on Ice line-up 2021

The Dancing on Ice line-up 2021 is:

Rufus Hound

Billie Shepherd nee Faiers

Denise Van Outen

Lady Leshurr

Jason Donovan

Rebekah Vardy

Graham Bell

Colin Jackson

Sonny Jay

Faye Brookes

Joe-Warren Plant

Myleene Klass

Learn more about this year’s celebrity contestants below…

Rufus Hound

Comedian Rufus Hound has been on many different TV shows over the years, including Celebrity Juice – on which he was a regular panelist – and in the 2017 series of I’m A Celebrity, as well as Duncan in Sky1 sitcom, Trollied.

He also won the 2013 series of Let’s Dance for Sport Relief – after performing Cheryl’s hit song, Fight For This Love.

Announcing the news he was in the Dancing On Ice line-up on Martin and Roman Kemp’s Sunday Best, Rufus joked: “I’m doing it for the money. I don’t know if you’ve heard but about six months ago this global pandemic hit and made just about everything I’ve ever done to earn a pound note disappear! And so this point has arrived and they said, ‘We’ll pay you,’ and I said, ‘Do you know something? I love ice skating!”

He added: “Training starts in a couple of weeks. I’ve spent the last 20 years in the pub mainly!”

Billie Shepherd nee Faiers

Billie Shepherd – originally known as Billie Faiers – is best known for starring in ITVBe’s The Mummy Diaries alongside her sister Sam Faiers, but she first rose to fame in reality show The Only Way is Essex.

She is a mum to two kids – Nelly, six, and Arthur, three – with her husband Greg Shepherd.

Announcing her Dancing on Ice news, she said: “My kids are going to be so excited. Hopefully I’ll be good and they’ll be loving it and not embarrassed!”

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen has done everything from presenting The Big Breakfast to playing Roxie Hart in the musical, Chicago, in the West End and on Broadway, to judging Any Dream Will Do, to narrating TOWIE.

She also appeared on The Masked Singer last year – which her daughter was stunned by.

She also came runner-up in the 10th series of Strictly Come Dancing, and announcing her news, she said: “I’m really excited. Finally I get to tell people because I’ve literally kept this a secret.”

Lady Leshurr

Rapper Lady Leshurr is best known for her tracks Queen’s Speech and Don’t Believe You.

She announced the news she was in the Dancing On Ice line-up on Kiss Breakfast, alongside hosts, Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Dancing on Ice 2019 runner-up Perri Kiely.

She said: “Oh my gosh I don’t know what I’ve got myself in for but everyone knows me to be that person to just throw myself in at the deep end and I just wing it a lot of the time.”

Jason Donovan

Jason Donovan is most famous for starring alongside Kylie Minogue in Neighbours back in the ’80s, as well as dating her and releasing hit single, Especially For You, together.

Speaking about his exciting news, he said: “I’ve always loved my winter sports, skiing, skating, snowboarding… I quite like my après ski as well! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some fun and bring a big smile to everyone’s face in 2021!”

Rebekah Vardy

Another celeb who’s in the Dancing On Ice line-up 2021 is on this list and it’s…Rebekah Vardy.

The star – who is very well-known for her beef with fellow WAG Coleen Rooney – is married to Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy and has previously been on I’m A Celebrity.

Speaking of her venture into ice skating, she said: “I’m so ready for the sequins and full glam squad. After months of lockdown it will be good to get the glam on.”

Graham Bell

Graham Bell is a former Olympic skier, so he’s very confident on the ice, and, announcing his news on BBC Breakfast, he said: “Ice doesn’t scare me, it’s the dancing!”

He then admitted that his dancing experience went as far as “dancing on tables, wearing ski boots in après ski. It’s not graceful and elegant”.

Colin Jackson

Another Olympian taking part in Dancing On Ice 2021 is former sprinter and hurdling athlete Colin Jackson.

Talking on BBC Breakfast, he said: “I can do a little bit of skating. I think with sport in itself you’ve certainly got a bit of balance and that will be transferable in this circumstance. How much dancing we’ll do, who knows?! We’ll see how the choreography goes.”

Sonny Jay

Sonny Jay presents the Capital Radio Breakfast Show, alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby.

Revealing the news on his show, he said: “I’m going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t know how I kept it a secret.”

And Roman was very supportive of his co-star, saying: “We were talking about it..we’ve been talking about Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan. Move them aside, Sonny’s gonna win this!”

Faye Brookes

You’ll recognise Faye Brookes for playing Kate Connor on Coronation Street from 2015 to 2019.

The actress – who was engaged to Gareth Gates until they split in 2019 – revealed the news she was taking part in Dancing On Ice on Lorraine, saying: “I’m so excited! I had to meet with the team, they had to see me on the ice and there was a coach to review the basics.”

Joe-Warren Plant

Joe-Warren Plant is best known for having played Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale since 2010.

At 18 years old, he’s the youngest celeb in the Dancing On Ice line-up 2021, and he said: “I’m so excited to learn something new. I’m in it to win it, 100 per cent!”

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass shot to fame when she won Pop Stars in 2001 and formed Hear’Say with Kym Marsh, Suzanne Shaw, Noel Sullivan and Danny Foster – and the band might be getting back together this year.

She has since been on I’m A Celebrity, and is currently a presenter on Classic FM.

Video of the Week

She was the first person to be announced for the Dancing On Ice line-up, and wrote on Twitter: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats by the side of the rink anymore!My girls have been begging me to do @dancingonice. I’ve always been scared my piano fingers will get sliced off! Anyway,I want to make them proud, show them I’m up for a challenge and try for a bum like Jlo.”

A mum-of-three, Myleene announced she was engaged to her partner Simon Motson in September 2020.