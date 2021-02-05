We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby's pretty floral M&S dress is so affordable and you're going to want to order it ASAP.

Holly Willoughby regularly wows us with her impeccable fashion sense, snapping her perfectly put together outfits for Instagram and rocking incredible looks on This Morning every day.

Being the queen of ITV daytime TV, Holly is of course partial to a pricey high end piece but she certainly doesn’t shy away from showing us the amazing things the high street has to offer.

Holly teamed up with M&S last year to release a new edit and she’s been making it part of her own wardrobe ever since – and we want it all.

Last week Holly left fans scrambling to get their hands on her perfect pastel M&S coat and now she’s left us swooning with another M&S number with a bargain price tag.

Taking to social media to show off her new M&S frock, mum-of-three Holly blew her followers away with a stunning snap of her posing in the Jersey Ditsy Floral Mini Tiered Dress.

Jersey Ditsy Floral Mini Tiered Dress

Proving exactly why she’s an iconic fashion influence, Hol sparked a storm of fans taking to the comment section to spill their admiration.

In the photo, a bare-footed Holly can be seen working the camera in the hallway of her London home (side note: total house goals), looking pretty in the ultra feminine pink, flowery dress.

The dress features a classic high neck design, cuffed long sleeves, a girly tiered hem skirt detail and a bold yet classy black and pink floral pattern.

It’s priced at an unbelievable £20.65 instead of £29.50 right now thanks to a generous discount on the M&S website.

It’s received plenty of lovey reviews too.

‘The dress looks lovely and is very comfortable. The fabric is soft and it fits well. Very glad I bought it. I bought a size down though,’ one shopper wrote, giving it five stars.

‘Absolutely love this dress!’ wrote another satisfied shopper.

It’s also great news for taller ladies – this dress comes in regular and long option so you can select the length that’s best for you!