Holly Willoughby's gorgeous double breasted, pastel coat is in the M&S sale now and you're going to want it.

It’s no secret that Holly Willoughby is one of the biggest fashion queens on TV – so much so that the This Morning host recently came in second place behind Kate Middleton to be named the biggest fashion influence of 2020.

The morning telly star shares a stunning snap of her outfit every day before going on air and even teamed up with M&S to launch her very own edit last year.

Holly looks effortlessly stunning in every M&S piece she sports and regularly graces her Instagram with snaps of her looks from the high street retailer, leaving fans in awe.

Now, one of Holly’s most gorgeous M&S coats is in the sale and you’re going to be desperate to get your hands on it.

M&S Double Breasted Coat

The M&S Double Breasted Coat is the perfect winter-to-spring piece for anyone with a penchant for pastel and has over £18 off now.

Showing us how its done, M&S shared a snap of Holly wearing the coat on Instagram, in which she can be seen teaming it with a cosy green sweater and a pair of stylish high waisted jeans.

The coat is available in colours Pale Apple (which Holly appears to be wearing) and Oatmeal. It features four two-toned buttons, large front pockets and a classic collar.

The M&S website warns that it tends to ‘fit a little big’, so sizing down might be a wise decision.

It’s already received loads of rave reviews from satisfied fashion fans online, proving it’s not just Holly who looks glorious in it.

‘The coat is a beautiful shade of green they call it apple and I suppose it is. It’s a great fit and nice and warm,’ one penned, giving it 5 stars.

‘I had to downsize on this coat but but worth doing. It’s a lovely colour. Bit different but still goes with a neutral palette. Feels quite warm but isn’t heavy. Great value with the 30% off too,’ agreed another.

‘This coat is thick, warm, lined and well made. It looks modern, relaxed but smart and far more expensive than I paid for it. I can honestly say I don’t shop anywhere else other than M&S for coats,’ applauded a third, declaring themselves ‘in love’.