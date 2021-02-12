We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby is the fashion queen of daytime TV and rocks a seriously stylish outfit every day for This Morning.

But it’s not always chic skirts and sky-high heels, which Holly proved as she posed in the ultimate off duty outfit from M&S – ideal for working from home life.

Taking to Instagram to share her lockdown outfit pic, the mum-of-three left her followers swooning over the casual look.

In the shot, Holly can be seen looking incredible in a pair of Boyfriend Ankle Grazer Jeans and a cool slogan sweater reading ‘Forever’ – both from M&S.

Nailing her at-home style for time spent with husband Dan Baldwin and children Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, six, Holly captioned the upload with a lengthy explanation as to why the laid back M&S jeans are her favourite.

‘One of my favourite denim shapes is the boyfriend jean, it’s super flattering and versatile, but they’re not always very moveable which is where these fab @marksandspencer ‘s one come in with added stretch, meaning I can wear them even when chasing the kids around…For now I am wearing them with t-shirts and sweatshirts.’

Cotton Forever Slogan Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Planning her glam outfits for post-lockdown life, Hol’ added, ‘Can’t wait to take them “out out” with a heel and nice top! One day ✨.’

Holly’s subtle sweatshirt is priced at just £25 and is the ultimate indoor essential.

Boyfriend Ankle Grazer Jeans

It promises a ‘roomy relaxed fit, with laid-back dropped shoulders’ and a cotton rich composition.

Meanwhile timeless, loose fit jeans are £39 and come in four shades of denim.

‘Love this sweatshirt, perfect addition to my work from home wardrobe,’ one shopper penned on the review section of the M&S website.

‘A new style for me but I’m really pleased. They fit well on the waist and hips but are loose throughout the legs. The cropped length looks good with my new colourful trainers,’ another happy customer said about Holly’s jean recommendation.