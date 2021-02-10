Lidl is selling an anxiety-busting Silentnight weighted blanket with £30 off

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lidl is selling an anxiety-reducing weighted blanket from Silentnight with an impressive £30 off the price tag.

Designed to feel like a big bear hug, the Silentnight Weighted Blanket helps shoppers feel relaxed by calming the nervous system encouraging a night of deep, restful sleep.

The blanket is made from soft quilted microfibre so customers can ease lockdown stress, not to mention keep the winter cold at bay.

The heaviness of a weighted blanket places pressure on the body that has been scientifically proven to release serotonin, helping to calm you and providing a hug-like feeling.

It’s worth noting that the exact same blanket is currently available on Amazon but it’s an extra £30, a far stretch from Lidl’s budget deal!

Shoppers will have to move fast because once they’re sold out, they will not be restocked. So why now is the time to snap up the comforting snuggle accessory.

Lidl urges customers who have been struggling to get some shut-eye during the third lockdown to give the Silentnight Weighted Blanket a whirl.

The blanket is hypoallergenic and machine washable making it easier to keep clean and store.

Lidl says, ‘The blanket is filled with tiny glass beads that offer comforting pressure to your body – they are virtually undetectable, all you will feel of them is their lovely weight.’

The single-size duvet weighs approximately 7kg and is said to mimic a therapeutic technique called deep pressure stimulation which can also be stimulated by a deep tissue massage. The blankets have been gained in popularity with shoppers who have been raving about the health benefits which also helps to fight insomnia.

Kourtney Kardashian has credited weighted blankets as helping improve her sleep in the past. She took to her wellness site Poosh saying a weighted blanket has given her, “the best night’s sleep and is really amazing.”

So if you’re tempted by the wonders of the weighted blanket it looks like Lidl is the place to go, not only will you save money but you’ll feel calmer for it too!