More people are wondering how they can reduce the cost-of-living as prices continue to rise but for those who have sought help with squeezing down their bills are now sharing their own tips.

There are lots of money saving advice to be had when it comes to using washing machines and enjoying hot drinks to help customers manage with increasing costs after energy regulator, Ofgem, raised the price cap for families with regular usage by £693, or 54%, to £1,971. And it’s this price cap that sets a limit on how much you can be charged each unit of electricity or gas you use.

But you might have also seen a rise in your broadband, mobile, and mortgage payments, as well as a significant increase in the cost of petrol for drivers but it looks like sharing is caring as Martin Lewis fans help each other save cash.

When it came to washing clothes, one savvy saver said she keeps on eye on the weather so that she can dry her clothes outside, rather than use a washing machine.

@BrylewskaF said: “Watch the weather report. Sun due out, washing goes in the day before.”

A simple trick that could save a fortune over the course of a year.

Another follower then asked her which cycle on a washing machine is the right one to use to save a bit more energy. She replied, “Rapid works fine and I think is cheaper. Pre-soak big stains in cold water before washing.”

@Traceylou11247@gmail said, “I’ve used the quick wash for years. Never had a problem.

Meanwhile, another money saver suggested that instead of re-boiling water every time you want a drink, boiling it once and keeping it in a flask is a good way to save energy.

@HeatherHornett said, “Boil water for hot drinks once a day and save the rest in a flask to save electricity. Forage food (made nettle tagliatelle, nettle and potato soup, dandelion flower jam etc during hard times).”

Martin Lewis has previously explained to his fans, “On 1 April, the 54% rise in the energy price cap hit 22million homes, a desperate, typical £700/year increase – catastrophic for those with the lowest incomes.

“Yet the pain stretches far further – when combined with all the other price rises, we will see a material drop in the standard of living for most on low to middle incomes.”

Unfortunately, for some, there is no options to minimise spending; this will need political intervention.

Martin added, “For others, we need a collective endeavour, to work together to take financial pressures off where we can. And that is partly behind this guide.”

The guide continued with money-saving advice from other people and it turns out that using a few simple tricks to heat your home can save you a lot of money. This brilliant hack shows how to keep heat moving in your home, stopping you from turning on your heating for longer periods of time in order to feel warm.